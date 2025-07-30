Twisted Metal Schedule Change to Know for Season 2: When Do New Episodes Stream?

The action show of the summer will be revving its engine all through August!

The new season of Twisted Metal brings all the vehicular combat, comedy and action fans have come to expect from the hit Peacock series — but there is one change viewers will definitely want to know about this time around.

The first season of Twisted Metal dropped with every episode all at once, binge-style, but Season 2 is taking a slightly longer rollout so we can soak in all the insanity of competition throughout the summer. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of new episodes dropping every week.

Season 2 of the Peacock original picks up after the wild revelations at the end of Season 1, with John (Anthony Mackie) now living behind the wall but of course doing whatever he can to get back to Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) on the outside. But all the post-apocalyptic chaos comes to a head when some of the deadliest drivers in the world come together for a killer tournament known as, you guessed it, Twisted Metal.

Along with Mackie and Beatriz, the cast includes Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Anthony Carrigan, Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, Michael James Shaw and Lisa Gilroy.

For Season 2 of Twisted Metal, the 12 explosive new episodes will roll out over five weeks starting on July 31, with new episodes released on Thursdays throughout August. Fans will get a super-sized premiere with the first three episodes on July 31, followed by two episodes on August 7; two episodes on August 14; two episodes on August 21; and wrap up with three episodes (including the season finale) on August 28.

Mr. Grimm (Richard De Klerk) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 5. Photo: PEACOCK

Twisted Metal Season 2 Release Schedule

July 31 : 3 episodes (Season Premiere)

: 3 episodes (Season Premiere) August 7 : 2 episodes

: 2 episodes August 14 : 2 episodes

: 2 episodes August 21 : 2 episodes

: 2 episodes August 28: 3 episodes (Season Finale)

All episodes will stream exclusively on Peacock. And if you need to refresh your memory on this zany take on the apocalypse, Season 1 of Twisted Metal is streaming in full right here on Peacock.