Who is Axel on Twisted Metal? Michael James Shaw's Super-Powered Man-Car, Explained

Half Man. Half Machine. All gas. No brakes. That basically sums up the fan favorite character of Axel, who will make his live-action debut in the second season of Twisted Metal (the first three episodes arrived exclusively on Peacock July 31).

First introduced in Twisted Metal 2 for the PlayStation, Axel is depicted as a shirtless man who drives around not in a vehicle, but with the aid of two massive tires affixed to his hands. Such a unique character design was the result of franchise co-creator David Jaffe's love of film.

"I went to college to be a film director. I wanted to make movies very badly since I was a kid," he said in this 2019 retrospective interview on YouTube. "I got into video games as a tester, just as something to pay the bills while I was waiting for Hollywood to notice me, buy my scripts, and give me a shot ... I guess I would have probably continued pursuing film, but it was right around the time when video games were starting to dovetail into taking storytelling and world-building a lot more seriously. And so, I found that I had the opportunity, in my current job that I was already getting paid for, to express that kind of creativity I thought I was only going to have the opportunity to express in film."

Who plays Axel in Twisted Metal Season 2? Axel is played in Season 2 by Michael James Shaw, whom you might recognize as Commonwealth military leader Mercer from the final season of The Walking Dead. He also played the role of Corvus Glaive, a member of Thanos's dreaded entourage, in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Twisted Metal is Shaw's first of two Peacock-released projects, the second being Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (stream it here).

"If we were in a post-apocalyptic world, would you show your real self? I feel like every character in this world has a mask," Shaw told NBC Insider ahead of Season 2. "Some wear real masks and some have an outward exterior that they use to protect themselves. I think through Calypso's challenge, we're all kind of forced to bring down that mask in some way. I thought that was kind of a universal thing that any viewer of the show would relate to. [They can] find strength in [the fact that] even though you have to take down your mask, your humanity is strong enough to get you through most situations."

The version of Axel we'll meet in the show is pretty much the same as his video game counterpart, complete with tragic backstory, although the writers did come up with a slightly "new path" for him, showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith teased.

"He's a lot of fun. And then, once we reach the tournament, there are a lot of new characters who riff off each other."

Speaking with NBC Insider in 2023, Smith stressed that there were two characters he could not fail in the adaptation — Axel being one of them. "Axel’s going to be a challenge, to have a character tied to two giant wheels," he told NBC Insider at the time. "For me, We have to get Sweet Tooth right and we have to get Axel right. I'm excited for fans to see these characters come to life and see what makes them funny and what makes them heartbroken. I think it's gonna be fun to dive into these people."

