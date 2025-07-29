Love Island USA's Nic & Olandria Brought a Plus One on Their Greek "Baecation"

The Love Island USA Season 7 couple, who earned second place, jetted off on a romantic sunkissed getaway weeks after the finale.

From sun-soaked days lazing around the villa to a romantic post-villa vacation in Greece, Love Island USA's Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen are living it up.

The Season 7 Islanders and runner-up couple have added one more stamp to their passports. After leaving Fiji and making a quick pitstop home in the U.S., Nicolandria revealed they hopped on another flight. This time to Greece for an idyllic "baecation."

Nic and Olandria from Love Island USA soak up the sun on a "baecation" in Greece

In a July 29 post on Instagram, Nic posted a video of himself and Olandria, arms wrapped around each other, taking a sip of red wine while standing in front of an oceanfront view. "Catch a flight, not feelings,'" a smiling Nic cheekily wrote over the video. "We caught both."

"Baecation," Nic added in the caption, along with the Greek flag emoji.

Love Island USA fans also quickly noticed that Nic brought along a plus one, not forgetting his trusty blue Labubu named "Bubbles," wearing it on his pants, just as he's done many times since he's left the villa.

"Bubbles replacing Marcel," one fan commented, referring to Nic and Olandria's doll from Season 7's baby challenge, while another asked, "Is the Labubu Marcel’s little sibling?" Yet another joked, "That Labubu must be Marcel’s brother."

Nicolandria "always had a thing for each other" from the beginning of Love Island USA Season 7

While Nic and Olandria weren't originally coupled up with each other at the beginning of Love Island USA Season 7, they certainly had the other on their radar.

"Nic and I have always had a thing for each other since day one. I kissed him on day one. Just because I didn’t choose to go with him does not mean that spark wasn’t there," Olandria told Variety in July 2025 interview. "It took us some time to get to this point. But that’s what makes this connection so special. We’ve been building up to this point."

Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Nic added that as he and Olandria continue their relationship outside of the villa, they plan on "going on dates" and even teased their Greece vacation. "We have more dates lined up, including some travel plans as well," he told Variety.

