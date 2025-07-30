The first three episodes of Season 2 arrive exclusively on Peacock Thursday, July 31.

How to Watch Season 2 of Twisted Metal on Peacock: Everything to Know

Do you feel the need? The need for speed, that is. It's only natural to experience a burning desire to go fast. After all, Season 2 of Twisted Metal is almost here.

Zooming on Peacock at the end of July with its first three episodes, the sophomore outing drives headfirst into the high-stakes vehicular competition hosted by Calypso (multiple Emmy Award nominee Anthony Carrigan), who offers a fabulous prize of one wish granted — no questions asked.

Returning heroes John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) hope to win and end equality across the fractured United States, but they're one of several parties, one of them being John's long-lost sister, determined to come out on top. In addition to Carrigan, Mackie, and Beatriz, Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) and Will Arnett are back as the sociopathic, ice cream truck-driving clown Sweet Tooth.

Recurring cast members are Saylor Bell Curda (Mayhem), Lisa Gilroy (Vermin), Richard de Klerk (Mr. Grimm), Patty Guggenheim (Raven), Tiana Okoye (Dollface), Michael James Shaw (Shaw), and Mike Mitchell (Stu).

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 8. Photo: PEACOCK

How to watch Twisted Metal Season 2

The first three episodes of Twisted Metal's second season arrive on Peacock Thursday, July 31. The remaining nine episodes will then debut on a weekly basis after that through Thursday, August 28. Here's everything to know about the episode rollout and schedule.

Season 2 was directed by a combination of Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith (a veteran of Netflix's Cobra Kai) serves as executive producer alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (co-creators of the Deadpool film franchise); Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue); Anthony Mackie (Make It Gravy Productions); Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment); Grant Dekernion; Peter Principato (Artists First); Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, CEO, Studio Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The complete first season of Twisted Metal can be found on Peacock here!