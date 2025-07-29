How to Watch the 2025 Hall of Fame Game: Chargers vs. Lions on NBC & Peacock

Lindsay Lohan on Freakier Friday, the Return of Pink Slip & Which of Her Movies She'll Show Her Son

Can you feel it? Football time is almost here, complete with nose-to-tail NFL coverage on NBC and Peacock — spanning all the way from this month’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game to the crowning of a champion in February at Super Bowl LX.

Heralding the ceremonial start of the 2025 NFL season, the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game officially places football back into heavy TV rotation beginning July 31, when the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Detroit Lions from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the league’s historic home of Canton, Ohio. How can you catch the first kickoff of the year, on TV and streaming? Here's what to know!

How to watch or stream the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game with LA Chargers vs. Detroit Lions? The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock on Thursday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

The game highlights a week-long commemoration of new player inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this year’s broadcast will feature the full on-air NBC talent crew from Sunday Night Football. Mike Tirico will handle the play-by-play call, accompanied by analysis from Chris Collinsworth, sideline reporting from Melissa Stark, and rules analysis from Terry McAulay.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The NFL on NBC: What to know about the 2025 season

Looking ahead, Thursday, September 4 marks the official start of the 2025 NFL season, when the Dallas Cowboys visit reigning Super Bowl LIX champions the Philadelphia Eagles for a Week 1 matchup.

That game kicks off on NBC and Peacock at 8:20 p.m. ET on September 4, but there’s an ocean of NFL action yet to unfold between then and now — including three weeks of preseason games that get underway almost as soon as the Hall of Fame Game has ended.

Want to keep track of it all? Click here to scope the full NFL preseason schedule, and here to track the full Sunday Night Football schedule for the entire 2025-2026 season.

