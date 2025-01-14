Alan Cumming Reveals His Dream Guest for The Traitors Round Table

Alan's choice would kill it — and can deliver a scathing review with the best of 'em.

Plenty of famous and formidable people have entered Alan Cumming’s castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete on Peacock’s hit reality show The Traitors. Olympian Ryan Lochte, Survivor all-stars Parvati Shallow and Boston Rob, Real Housewife Phaedra Parks, and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen are just a few of the people who have competed in the show's first three seasons. But Cumming, who hosts the Emmy-winning series, says he has somebody special in mind to be his dream contestant in a future season of The Traitors.

“I just want Martha Stewart,” he said in an interview with E! News. “Is that too much to ask?”

Stewart, of course, is a famous home and hospitality-focused TV personality and businesswoman, known for her TV programs and the Martha Stewart Living magazine. It’s no wonder that Cumming thinks she’d be a great fit on The Traitors. She’s extremely charismatic and knows how to read people, and as the first self-made female billionaire in the United States, she’s clearly intuitive, cunning, and possesses something of a ruthless streak.

In the E! interview, Cumming recalled a time when Stewart was chatting with him as they made Christmas wreaths. When Cumming placed his vanilla pods too far apart, Stewart called him out on it.

“I’ve let you down, Martha,” Cumming said.

“You’ve let yourself down,” she replied.

Cutting quips like that are exactly the sort of thing that would make Stewart a natural fit at The Traitors’ Round Table, regardless of whether she’s a Traitor or a Faithful.

As of now, there are no announced plans to have Stewart actually join the cast, but we — along with Cumming — can hope and dream.

What has Martha Stewart been up to lately?

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

She might not have been competing on The Traitors, but Stewart has still been on NBC (which, like Peacock, is owned by Comcast) and hanging out with top-tier competitors. During the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Stewart was hanging out with her real-life friend Snoop Dogg as the rapper and The Voice Coach scoped out the competition.

Stewart was also the recent subject of a revealing Netflix documentary, Martha, which documented her rise, fall, and comeback as a lifestyle icon and business legend.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

