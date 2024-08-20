Tune in every morning to see Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and the entire TODAY crew.

Since 1952, America has started its mornings with TODAY, a daily broadcast featuring the most important human interest stories and filmed live at NBC headquarters in Rockefeller Center. Make it a regular part of your routine by tuning in to see Hoda Hotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, and the rest of the gang. Here's everything to know:

What time does TODAY air?

TODAY airs during the week from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Saturday TODAY airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET, and Sunday TODAY airs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie attend Project Healthy Mind's World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Where to watch TODAY

There are so many ways to get TODAY content. The easiest is by tuning in to NBC through your television provider. You can also link your provider to NBC.com and stream live, and if you have Peacock Premium Plus, you can livestream NBC there as well.

If you want to catch up on TODAY a little later, NBC.com hosts a handful of recent episodes, and a number of clips, after they air. If you go to TODAY.com/allday, you can watch a 24/7 stream of TODAY segments, no log-in necessary. And key TODAY segments are available on the show's YouTube page in perpetuity, so you can always re-visit your favorite moments.

Meet the TODAY cast

Savannah Guthrie is NBC News' chief legal correspondent and co-anchor of TODAY.

Hoda Kotb began her career as a broadcast journalist in New Orleans and Florida before joining the NBC team, where she co-anchors TODAY's three-hour block alongside Guthrie, as well as the fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

Al Roker has been on the program since 1996, and at NBC even longer. Though he began his career as a weatherman, Roker has since branched out, and currently co-hosts TODAY's third hour.

Jenna Bush Hager appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Hager co-hosts the fourth hour of TODAY, known as Hoda & Jenna, alongside Kotb. For five years, Hager has promoted her favorite reads through her book club Read With Jenna.

Craig Melvin covers the news for NBC viewers in the morning and at night, first as a news anchor on TODAY and co-host of the third hour, and later on Dateline and as an anchor for MSNBC.

Carson Daly is a feature anchor on TODAY.

Sheinelle Jones co-hosts the third hour of TODAY. She also hosts the "Wild Child" segments in NBC's The More You Know programs, about baby animals across the globe.

Dylan Dreyer on TODAY on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Dylan Dreyer co-hosts the third hour of TODAY and is the show's weekday weather correspondent. She's also the meteorologist for NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Willie Geist leads Sunday TODAY. He can also be seen co-hosting NBC's Morning Joe and stepping in at Meet The Press, Nightly News with Lester Holt and TODAY throughout the week.

Laura Jarrett is NBC News' senior legal correspondent, and reports on judicial news across NBC's news programs. She co-anchors Saturday TODAY.

Peter Alexander has co-anchored Saturday TODAY since 2018, and is also the chief White House correspondent for NBC News.

