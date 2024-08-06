Jenna Bush Hager Surprises Fans, Reveals Her Twin Barbara Welcomed a Son (PICS)

TODAY fans scrolling through Instagram on August 5 stopped in their tracks when they saw something unexpected: Jenna Bush Hager bottle-feeding a newborn!

So, did Hager quietly give birth recently after one of the most impressive secret missions of all time? No, the answer is pretty straightforward: the baby is her newest nephew, courtesy of her twin, Barbara Pierce Bush!

"My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn! ❤️💗👼," Hager said.

The three-picture Instagram carousel shows off little Edward, who is just a few hours old, and it looks like mom, baby, and auntie are doing great. Pierce Bush already shares 2-year-old Cora with her husband Craig Coyne.

Fans flocked to the captions to congratulate the family, with many giving kudos for the little guy's unique name. ("What a beautiful name!! Congratulations!" expressed one fan.)

Edward — who adorably rocked an NYU Langone Health cap to keep his little head warm as his aunt fed him — is Barbara's second child with husband Craig Coyne. The two welcomed Cora Georgia in September 2021. Hager shares three children with her husband Henry Chase Hager: Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

Hager commemorated the arrival of Cora the same way she did Edward: With a heartfelt Instagram message.

"Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)," she captioned in 2022. "I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j"

Jenna Bush Hager and her twin Barbara share a powerful sisterhood

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush on TODAY, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Hager and her twin sister are, unsurprisingly, very close. The sisterhood the 42 year olds share is one of the proudest parts of the TODAY star's life, and Hager isn't afraid to embrace the fact that they have a lot of things in common — like a shared memory.

"The thing that is interesting about twins is we have a very shared memory because, obviously, we were the same age at every stage in life and often did things together," Bush told The New York Times in 2023. "We have a very shared perspective. That differs if you had a sibling who was older than you and thought what you were doing was uncool, etc. We were always in the same stage together. And so, a lot of our communication is through that frame of reference."

In 2018, during a sit-down interview with INBOUND, Hager credited her fraternal twin for giving her the courage to embark on her career path with NBC. After all, everything's easier when your sister's got your back!

"I think we both realized that having a twin in our life has been this unbelievable gift," she confessed. "And both private moments and then also awkward public ones, to have each other was this unbelievable thing. And we have seen how it's made us both much braver in our careers and in our life paths. Having somebody that wants to lift you up, that thinks you're good enough."