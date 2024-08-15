Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Al Roker's Wife Threw Him a Surprise Birthday Party With a Jaw-Dropping Guest
You'll never guess which band played at the TODAY anchor's shindig.
TODAY's Al Roker got an invite to the party of the year, and even better, it was for his own birthday. A surprise shindig thrown for him by his wife, Deborah Roberts!
The whole family was there and absolutely glowing. Roker turns 70 on August 20, and you can see pictures from the party now.
Al Roker was so surprised by the birthday party his wife threw him
"Still processing the early #surpriseparty @debrobertsabc threw for me celebrating my 70th birthday with family and friends. I’m much more comfortable being the one giving the party than being on the receiving end. This was overwhelmingly amazing and it’s still sinking in," the longtime weatherman wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures from the event at City Winery in New York City.
Check out the pictures here, and feel free to leave Roker a "Happy birthday!" in the comments. He deserves it!
Friends, family and co-workers came together to celebrate Al Roker
All three of Roker's children — Courtney, Leila and Nicholas — were there, plus celebrity friends like Gayle King and co-workers including Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. Understandably, Roker's granddaughter Sky didn't attend the party, but she did have a special visit with her "pop pop" just a few weeks prior, seeing Roker at work.
During a July 16 appearance on TODAY, Roker praised his daughter, Courtney, and his son-in-law, Wes (Sky's parents), on their parenting. "I'm very proud of my daughter and my son-in-law," he revealed. "They're terrific parents and they've raised this, so far, incredibly happy baby who's just very content, and very adventurous when it comes to food and just has a very, very lovely, happy disposition. So it's like, 'Well, whatever you're doing, you're doing a great job.'"
From the pictures, it looks like Roker's daughters gave speeches in honor of their dad, and in the last slide, you can see custom Krispy Kreme boxes featuring a picture of Roker smiling and pointing at a donut. The stickers read, "Tomorrow's forecast? Cloudy with a chance of donuts!" Best party favor ever.
Jaw-dropping guests Earth, Wind & Fire played for the crowd
Roker was so thrilled to see one of his favorite bands perform live. Founding members Verdine White and Ralph Johnson took the stage, accompanied by other members of the band's current line-up. From "September" to "Let's Groove," the group has plenty of feel-good favorites to keep the party going. What an epic surprise!
