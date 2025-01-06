Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker Does This Everyday to Maintain His Health: "It's About the Smaller Choices"

The physical transformation of Al Roker over the years has been nothing less than extraordinary, and the story behind his journey is inspiring.

America's weatherman famously decided to get gastric bypass surgery in 2002, and in an illuminating interview with PEOPLE on January 5, the TODAY icon spoke about the reason behind his decision to undergo surgery more than two decades ago. He also shared the healthy choice he makes every day to ensure he continues living his best life.

"To be honest, I struggled with my weight for most of my adult life," he confessed. "And my dad had gotten very ill, and at one point toward the end, he made me promise that I was going to get in shape. And he said, point-blank, 'Look, we both know I'm not going to be here to help you raise your kids. You've got to be here for your children.'"

His father's words resonated with the longtime TODAY weatherman, who once weighed 340 pounds before undergoing his operation.

"And that really stuck with me, and that led me to do a gastric bypass," he said.

The star has dedicated himself to being physically fit since his surgery, including a current pre-TODAY workout every morning. He revealed his days start early in the morning when he runs on the treadmill for 20-25 minutes, followed by some light weight training. Not bad for a 70-year-old.

Al Roker attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 14, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

(For those unaware, Roker's past morning workout routines were known to be seriously impressive!)

For Roker, it's all about keeping his health journey in the proper perspective. He's learned that achieving any goal is possible, even with missteps along the way. Everybody stumbles sometimes, and that doesn't necessarily have to translate into failure.

"It's about the smaller choices that you make every day that add up to the big things," Roker explained. "I think part of the mindset for folks who struggle with weight or with any issue is that something happens and you go, 'Well, I've blown that,' and then you're off the reservation. I think you got to realize that it's not the end of the world. Now, okay, let's start today and start again."

Roker makes a great point. Smaller choices add up in a big way. Ultimately, it's about staying on the right path, no matter what. Those are words of wisdom if we've ever heard them.

Al Roker shares similar health goals as his wife, Deborah

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts at the premiere of "A Gentleman In Moscow" held at MoMA on March 12, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Of course, as we all know, behind every great man is a great woman — and Roker isn't afraid to be inspired by his wife, Deborah Roberts, who has long maintained a active lifestyle over the years.

"I think that the mantra I have adopted — and I kind of adopted this thanks to my wife, Deborah [Roberts], who is very fitness-oriented — I was one of those people that if I didn't get in an hour's worth of workout, then I just wouldn't do it. And her thing was, 'Hey, look, something's better than nothing.' So that's where I am now. I do believe that something's better than nothing."

Fans know Roker is his wife's biggest fan — we're still smiling about how sweetly he cheered Deborah on when she ran the 2024 New York City Marathon!