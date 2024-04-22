Al Roker's Intense Morning Workout Will Motivate You to Push Yourself (VIDEO)

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

The TODAY weatherman is making sure to take care of himself.

Al Roker knows how to stay in shape.

On April 21, the longtime TODAY, weatherman shared a clip of himself doing various weight-lifting exercises to Motown tracks "Are You Ready For Love," "Mighty Love," and "Then Came You" by The Spinners at what appears to be a home gym.

"Thank you to the #thespinners for my #mondaymotivation to get some #weightwork in," Roker captioned the post.

In spring 2022 Roker also credited his 45 pound weight loss to daily walks and a ketogenic diet.

"Exercise, and not extreme exercise — we’re doing that 30-day walking challenge — that improves, I think, your mental health," Roker said. "Combined with a low-carb diet, I’ve lost about 45 pounds in the last several months. I do about 100 grams of carbs a day and I walk."

Al Roker's 2022 health scare

Roker has done an excellent job at taking care of himself after suffering concerning health complications. In 2022, he was hospitalized for blood clots and underwent life-saving surgery.

After recovering, he made a much-anticipated return to TODAY in January 2023.

''To say we have missed you doesn't even begin to describe it. It is nothing without you here,'' host Savannah Guthrie said while giving Roker a big hug.

''I have missed you guys so very much. You are my second family. And it's just great to be back...and wearing pants,'' Roker said to a smiling Hoda Kotb and Guthrie.

Al Roker's nearly three-decade journey with NBC

Al Roker's first day on TODAY was January 26, 1996, meaning he has been with the show for 28 years.

Originally from New York City, his career with NBC began in 1978 in Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked for the station WKYC. Five years later, he decided to return to the Big Apple for his family.

Al Roker appears on NBC's Today Show on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

''Six months after I got there, Frank Field, who was the preeminent weatherman in not just New York City, but probably the country, decided to go over to Channel 2, so I got the Monday through Friday job. If I had not been in position to get that job doing the weekend weather with NBC, I don't know where I'd be today,'' Roker told Business Insider in 2020.

December 2023 marked Roker's milestone 45th anniversary with NBC. To celebrate, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones all honored the veteran meteorologist in a special episode.

“You know, Roker, you’re like the first person most of us met when we came here, and you always made every new person feel included and loved,” Kotb said.

''I really am very fortunate. Nobody gets to be somewhere without friends and people who help you,'' Roker said with gratitude. ''It's been a good group of people to work with.''