John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Son Wren Is "a-OK" After Leg Injury (DETAILS)

Fans can officially exhale: John Legend's youngest son is "a-OK!"

How to Watch Watch Deal or No Deal Island on NBC and Peacock.

Last week, Chrissy Teigen caused a stir on social media when she shared photos of their son, Wren — who is nearly two years old — wearing a walking boot on his right leg. Thankfully, Teigen gave fans a much-needed update on the little man in a May 2 Instagram post.

"Wren is a-ok, just a little boot because he is having trouble putting all his weight on this leg!" Teigen captioned. "Not a terrible break thank the lord! They heal so fast right now 🤍🥰."

No cause for alarm; the youngest man in the Legend household is just recovering from a minor leg injury. In the accompanying video Teigen shared, he can be seen playing with a cactus toy in the sunshine without seeming encumbered by the awkward boot whatsoever. The little guy is definitely on the road to recovery.

RELATED: All The Voice Season 27 Artists Who Are Going to Playoffs

The Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Banker even shared an adorable video of Wren running around with his 2-year-old sister Esti. Before fans know it, Wren will be healthy enough to climb up on his dad's Coach Chair on The Voice set once again.

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her oldest son's Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

This isn't the first time Teigen has updated fans on the health of one of her four kids.

Recently, Teigen spoke about their oldest son, Miles, and his 2024 diabetes Type 1 diagnosis. Teigen and Legend have found that their parenting skills are working overtime when guiding Miles through all of the "chaos" — especially when convincing him (who Teigen calls her "little warrior") to take his daily insulin shots — and she openly talked about their family journey in an April PEOPLE interview.

"You try everything: tokens, bribery, iPad time," Teigen confessed. "You do everything you can to see what makes him comfortable," she says, growing emotional. "The first three months were really, really tough for us as a family because your child is experiencing pain."

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Describes Family "Chaos" of Son Miles' Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

Chrissy Teigen on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, Episode 12. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Teigen and her husband are guiding Miles through it all, which has its fair share of ups and downs — something we're sure many families can relate to.

"One day you're like, 'He did it!' And you're so excited it's all looking up," she explained. "Then all of a sudden the next day is so difficult again. I've always said this about having kids in general, and it fits in with this too: When things are going so great, you can always count on it to turn. And when things are really rough, things are going to get better."