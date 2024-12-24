Al Roker Is a Dead Ringer for His Gorgeous Mother in This Glowing Family Photo

There was an abundance of holiday cheer in the air when Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly got together for a December 18 TODAY segment to exchange delicious Christmas cookie recipes and talk about their favorite childhood holiday memories.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

And lost in between the sugary goodness of their cookies was a seriously sweet throwback photo of Roker and his mother, Isabel. It was a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, but we’ve tracked down the precise second the photo appears: at the 3:26 mark in the below video.

The undated photo is at least 15 to 20 years old, and Roker looks like the spitting image of his mama in it!

Roker’s mother passed away in 2007, but he never misses an opportunity to speak lovingly about her. She lives on through him. "You literally gave me life, and along with Dad, everything I am is because of you two," he wrote on Instagram in 2022.

RELATED: Al Roker Couldn't Hold Back His Amazing Giggles During Snoop Dogg's Forecast Takeover

America’s weatherman has fond memories of his mother decorating the house for Christmas and sharing her specialty with the rest of the cast: angel hair.

“Isabel Roker used to do the icicles and the angel hair — kind of like a cottony kind of thing, looks like it’s theoretically snow,” Roker lovingly explained. Watch the full segment, below:

Al Roker’s holiday cookie traditions

Al Roker poses backstage with his family as he makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Waitress" on Broadway at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although Roker and his wife, Deborah, are empty-nesters these days, he looks fondly back on the years when his home was filled with his kids decorating some good, old-fashioned sugar cookies.

RELATED: Al Roker's Wife Threw Him a Surprise Birthday Party With a Jaw-Dropping Guest

“Well, truth be told — now that the kids are all out of the house — we used to make sugar cookies and do the classics and put out the icing and frosting and the kids would decorate,” he revealed. “But now we’re down to the ‘slice and bake’ [cookies].”

RELATED: Al Roker's Baby Granddaughter Is Adorably Unfazed Making Her TODAY Show Debut

Don't worry: We’re pretty sure Roker's adorable granddaughter Sky will be old enough to help her grandpa decorate his favorite sugar cookies in no time!

RELATED: Yes, Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker Are Related—Here's How