Dylan Dreyer's New Encouraging Update on Sheinelle Jones: "She's Doing Alright"

While Sheinelle Jones continues to take time off from TODAY to deal with a family medical issue, Dylan Dreyer just gave fans an optimistic update on the star's status.

While attending the 2025 Kentucky Derby on May 3, Dreyer gave fans another update on Jones when speaking to E! News.

"She's doing all right," Dreyer told the outlet. "She's hanging in there. We're praying for her and her family. You know, she's just going through a tough time with her family."

Although Dreyer didn't go into more detail, "hanging in there" is still an encouraging phrase to describe Jones' mindset as she continues her time away from the show.

Dylan revealed that her on-camera TODAY family, which includes Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Al Roker, have been in constant contact with Jones since she stepped away in December.

"We talk to her every day," Dreyer explained. "One of us on the team talks to her every single day, and we're there to support her, and we'll welcome her back with open arms the second she can get back to us."

Jones has been conspicuous by her absence (her last appearance on TODAY was back in December 2024), and it's been months since the star has addressed her absence, last posting on Instagram in January, when she revealed why she's been away.

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," Jones wrote on Instagram. "I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on [me] how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you."

Sheinelle Jones recalls when she decided to be a broadcast journalist

Jones is a shining example of what happens when you follow your dreams. In a February 2020 appearance on Talk Stoop with Nessa, the star explained when she knew she was destined to be such a prominent television personality.

"It was fifth grade, it was Career Day," she recalled. "My teacher, Ms. James, had all the kids draw a picture of what they wanted to be. It was a yellow sheet of construction paper, and I drew the helmet hair, hoop earrings, I had a little box by my head with the wiggly lines. And I was like, 'That's what I want to do.' And what you think about, you bring about."

When asked what her advice was for any young person wanting to follow in her footsteps, Jones had the perfect answer:

"Be curious, to read, read, read, ask questions, and to be kind," she said.

Words to live by.