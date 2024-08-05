Dylan Dreyer's 3 Sons Wish "Mommy" a Happy Birthday in the Most Precious New Video

TODAY resident meteorologist and co-anchor, Dylan Dreyer, didn't make the trip to Paris to cover the 2024 Summer Olympics — but that's okay because it equated to some much-needed family time at home. Dreyer celebrated her 43rd birthday on August 2, and her three sons – Calvin, 6, Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2 — made sure mom received the sweetest birthday wish possible!

On August 4, Dreyer shared a too-cute-for-words video of her boys wishing her a very happy birthday.

The boys attempted a simultaneous "Happy birthday, mommy," with Calvin and Oliver pulling it off, and little Rusty adorably trying his best. He eventually settled for his own "happy birthday," unencumbered by the pressure of timing it just right. It's a moment we're sure Dreyer will treasure for a long time, and the kids looked super cool with their stylish sunglasses while they were at it!

"I've had a little downtime since I'm not at the Olympics and just being home with my family has been the best birthday present ever!! Thank you for all the birthday wishes… it was a wonderful day!!" she captioned her Instagram post.

Dylan Dreyer makes a change on TODAY to spend more time with her family

In January 2022, Dreyer decided to pivot from Weekend TODAY to her current position, freeing up her Saturdays and Sundays for much more time with her husband, NBC News cameraman Brian Fichera, and their kids.

"It's all about family time," she explained on TODAY. "You know, this job can get crazy especially when we're traveling and we're busy, but it's so important to make time for family too."

In October, Dreyer and her husband will celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary, which will surely be a happy milestone for the couple. In fact, Dreyer credits the successful marriage to her and Fichera being "a team," especially regarding raising their kids.

"These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can," Dreyer said. "That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three."

Dreyer has certainly lived up to that promise she made to her family — she and her sons have already been outed as extreme cuddle bugs around the house!