Dylan Dreyer's 3 Sons Are So Sweet While Wearing Coordinating July 4th Outfits

The TODAY co-host shares the sweetest family of five with husband Brian Fichera.

The stars of TODAY are all blessed with adorable kids and grandchildren, but Dylan Dreyer's three boys are in a league of their own. Dreyer captured all three wearing coordinating patriotic outfits and some of the best smiles we've seen in a July 5 Instagram post.

"Happy 4th of July!!! 🇺🇸🎆🎆🎇🎇," Dreyer captioned.

The TODAY co-host shares sons Calvin, 6, Ollie, 4, and Rusty, 2, with NBC News producer and cameraman Brian Fichera. The couple have been married since 2012.

The three boys looked relaxed while hanging out on a dock overlooking the water. Clearly, they know the best places to watch the fireworks! They looked wide awake while celebrating the festive holiday with their family. It's a feat for kids that is often easier said than done — just ask Hoda Kotb!)

Dreyer spent the earliest part of the holiday co-hosting TODAY's July 4th festivities with Craig Melvin. The two shared a sunny selfie with the show's lifestyle contributor, Jill Martin.

Dylan Dreyer has her hands full with her three sons

Back in May, Dreyer showed the adorable — yet totally impractical — way she and her kids sit on the couch together, proving once again that sometimes, "closest to mom as humanly possible" is the best seat in the house.

However, we still find ourselves rewatching Craig Melvin and his babysitting escapades with her kids over and over again. In June, Melvin slid into the role perfectly as he helped the kids with their snacks, read a book, and even put together an impromptu jam session with whatever toy instruments the boys could find. "Babysitter Craig" was a huge success; here's hoping another go-round is in the mix.

One of the best parts of Dreyer's parenting skills is how refreshingly honest she is about raising her three kids alongside her husband. Dreyer knows parenting is all about balance, including treating herself to a well-deserved cocktail every now and again!

"Here's the thing: Some people might not love the idea of drinking around your kids and to those people I say, 'Don't judge!'" Dylan wrote in an email to TODAY.com in 2023. "I've got three boys who love being loud and love loud noises, so what better way to get the party started than with a cocktail shaker!"

Now that's parenting advice everyone can get behind.