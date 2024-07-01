Hoda Kotb's Daughter Hope Is Adorably Sleepy During "Early 4th" Fireworks (PICS)

The TODAY anchor and her kids Haley and Hope got a jump on 2024's holiday celebrations.

Early Fourth of July celebrations are already in the books, and it looks like one little lady adorably can't hang!

On June 30, longtime TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared an Instagram carousel of herself and her two kids taking in some early July 4th fireworks. Judging from the photos, Kotb's 7-year-old daughter, Haley, fully embraced the spirit of the evening by hamming it up for the camera, even adding a funny face or two. However, Kotb's youngest, 4-year-old Hope, looked too tuckered out to fully appreciate the moment!

Little Hope tried her best to fight through her sleepiness, but eventually, she succumbed to the perils of being up way past her bedtime. See the sweet photo in the article, below!

Hoda Kotb's daughters Haley and Hope mean the world to her

The mom of two has gone on the record about how Hope has a special place in her heart, explaining that her youngest specializes in finding wonder in the smallest things.

"My daughter, Hope, is so inspiring to me," Kotb told TODAY.com in 2023. "She's a little child, but with a real kind of old spirit, an old soul. There's something about her in how she sees magic in everything. She's taught me that resilience comes in all kinds of packages and that kids are incredibly strong. She's also taught me to find wonder in the smallest things."

Kotb's smile says it all: Even with Hope snoozing in her arms, Kotb is clearly enjoying spending such a special moment with her kids. To go even farther back, Kotb's comments in 2022 regarding her kids shine a little light on Hope's adorable sleepiness:

"I think I want my girls to be more vocal and to say what they want and not to be afraid and not to try to conform to be what other people want," she told Us Weekly in 2022.

Kotb reflects on co-parenting with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb attends Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 08, 2024 in New York City; Joel Schiffman attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kotb shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. Thought the two broke off their engagement in 2022, they continue to successfully co-parent as friends. The anchor even wished Schiffman a Happy Father's Day in June, calling him "the best dad" and sharing a photo of him with Hope and Haley.

"He's a great guy, and he's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him," Kotb revealed on TODAY. "We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."