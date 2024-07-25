Dylan Dreyer Cooked with All 3 of Her Adorable Sons: "Dinner Was a Little Delayed"

Cyndi Lauper Believes You Have To Be An Athlete To Sing

TODAY's resident meteorologist — and charity golf tournament aficionado — Dylan Dreyer posted a sweet photo to Instagram on July 19 of herself and her three sons prepping veggies in the kitchen. Calvin, 6, Ollie, 4, and Rusty, 2, were all smiles as they embraced their roles as mom's personal sous chefs.

Judging from the photo, it's clear that the boys' knife skills are already second to none. They're well on their way to dominating the Top Chef kitchen when they're older!

"I was in a rush making dinner last night and all 3 boys asked to help cut up the veggies," Dreyer said. "I took a deep breath and said 'Sure! Why not?' Dinner was a little delayed but who cares…we had a great moment together! I can be quick to say no to their requests, but sometimes it's easier and more fun for everyone to just say yes!"

Dreyer's sweet caption is all too relatable for millions of parents. While rounding up the kiddos for some much-appreciated kitchen prep is a pro move, you'll eventually encounter the inevitable: the realization that dinner will not happen in the period you originally planned!

Kudos to the kids for volunteering to help. Could it be that Craig Melvin imparted some wisdom to the boys during his recent babysitting venture? Inquiring minds need to know!

As any parent knows, when it comes to your kids giving you a hand, there's no such thing as too many cooks in the kitchen.

Dylan Dreyer is recovering from a sprained thumb

Dylan Dreyer during the second practice round at the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. Photo: David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

While preparing for the 35th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament earlier in July, Dreyer revealed she was battling a thumb injury that could hamper her performance for the charity tournament.

"I've been babying it," she confessed. "I've been wearing a splint. I can play through the pain, and we'll just see," Dreyer explained. "Maybe it'll help my game. Who knows? I am not missing this week for anything."

As it turned out, the injury did not help her game at all — Dreyer finished in last place but explained she had "an awesome day" and "it was a good run while it lasted" in candid thoughts in a July 18 Instagram post.

There's always next year!