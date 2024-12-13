Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Here’s When Lopez vs Lopez Returns With New Episodes in 2025
It's never boring in the Lopez household — fans can't wait for new episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3.
Season 3 of Lopez vs. Lopez — starring stand-up sensation George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez — has led fans on a wild ride. And with a Lopez family wedding at the top of minds, new episodes couldn't come fast enough.
Lopez vs. Lopez has recruited some dynamite guest stars throughout the years, with Season 3 continuing the delightful tradition. Comedian Jeff Ross, Rita Moreno, and Brian Posehn are but a few of the glimmering guest stars within the Season 3 roster, with one episode even guest-directed by Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel. Along the way, Lopez vs. Lopez continues to tug hearts with its vulnerable storytelling, hilarious moments, multifaceted characters, and much more.
"I think [Lopez vs. Lopez] is an amalgamation of the writers' cultural experience in the Latinx community as a whole," Mayan told NBC Insider while chatting about the show. "We're just trying to tell our story, and it's going through the vestibule of our relationship, so there are things that are very similar... When you watch it, the audience will see that there are really moments when I'm just talking to my dad. This show has so much heart, and it's funny."
Lopez vs. Lopez never fails to deliver the laughs, and Season 3 has continued to deliver just that. Find out when new episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3 return in 2025, below.
When will new episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez return on NBC?
New episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3 will return on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, right after new episodes of Reba McEntire's smash new sitcom Happy's Place.
During Lopez and Mayan's October 2024 appearance on TODAY, the daddy-daughter duo reflected on the sitcom's resonance with fans. "It's based in truth," Mayan said. "And I think it's family, and it's showing in a way that it's connection, and I think laughing through the pain and showing, you know, the real struggles. I think sometimes characters are always shown in a positive light." Mayan explained that by spotlighting those realistic family issues, Lopez vs. Lopez showcases "different generations teaching each other a couple of things."
Where can you watch and stream episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez?
The winter hiatus is the perfect time to stream all your favorite Lopez vs. Lopez episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Whether you're a new viewer or a seasoned fan, Peacock is the perfect place to catch up with the Lopez family.
"[Season 3 is] at even a higher pace than the previous year; you get more comfortable," George told NBC Insider while rejoicing his return to the Lopez household this season. "I would say to anybody watching TV, they go by fast, and they're all fun."