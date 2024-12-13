George Lopez Explains (and Sings) the Benefits of Having Multiple Jobs | Lopez vs Lopez | NBC

It's never boring in the Lopez household — fans can't wait for new episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3.

Here’s When Lopez vs Lopez Returns With New Episodes in 2025

Season 3 of Lopez vs. Lopez — starring stand-up sensation George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez — has led fans on a wild ride. And with a Lopez family wedding at the top of minds, new episodes couldn't come fast enough.

Lopez vs. Lopez has recruited some dynamite guest stars throughout the years, with Season 3 continuing the delightful tradition. Comedian Jeff Ross, Rita Moreno, and Brian Posehn are but a few of the glimmering guest stars within the Season 3 roster, with one episode even guest-directed by Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel. Along the way, Lopez vs. Lopez continues to tug hearts with its vulnerable storytelling, hilarious moments, multifaceted characters, and much more.

"I think [Lopez vs. Lopez] is an amalgamation of the writers' cultural experience in the Latinx community as a whole," Mayan told NBC Insider while chatting about the show. "We're just trying to tell our story, and it's going through the vestibule of our relationship, so there are things that are very similar... When you watch it, the audience will see that there are really moments when I'm just talking to my dad. This show has so much heart, and it's funny."

Lopez vs. Lopez never fails to deliver the laughs, and Season 3 has continued to deliver just that. Find out when new episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3 return in 2025, below.

When will new episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez return on NBC? New episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3 will return on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, right after new episodes of Reba McEntire's smash new sitcom Happy's Place. RELATED: Where You Know Lopez vs Lopez Guest Star Vicki Lawrence From During Lopez and Mayan's October 2024 appearance on TODAY, the daddy-daughter duo reflected on the sitcom's resonance with fans. "It's based in truth," Mayan said. "And I think it's family, and it's showing in a way that it's connection, and I think laughing through the pain and showing, you know, the real struggles. I think sometimes characters are always shown in a positive light." Mayan explained that by spotlighting those realistic family issues, Lopez vs. Lopez showcases "different generations teaching each other a couple of things."

