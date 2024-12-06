Brian Posehn Plays a Mall Santa on Lopez vs Lopez — Here's Where Else You've Seen Him

The Best, Funniest and Most Adorable Brice Gonzalez Moments from Season 1 | Lopez vs Lopez | NBC

Brian Posehn has been cracking audiences up for decades, boasting a distinct comedic voice and a busting portfolio of hits. His upcoming guest appearance on Lopez vs. Lopez is set to continue the hilarity within his storied career.

From stand-up comedy and sitcoms to animation and metal music, Posehn has cemented himself as one of the most versatile comedians in the game. Known for his deadpan delivery and absurdist quirks, Posehn's guest appearance on Lopez vs. Lopez is poised to remind audiences why he's remained a beloved figure in comedy across the years. Whether it's a blink-and-miss-it cameo or an absurd recurring character, Posehn always leaves his distinct comedic mark.

Ahead of Posehn's Lopez vs. Lopez guest appearance, check out some highlights from his incredible career.

Brian Posehn's TV Credits

Brian Posehn attends the premiere week screening of SYFY's "Deadly Class" on January 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

Posehn is an accomplished actor, stand-up comedian, and writer set to deliver a dynamite guest appearance in Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3. Posehn's rise to fame began in the 1990s stand-up circuit, where he became known his self-deprecating humor and sharp wit. Posehn gained broader recognition as a cast member on Mr. Show with Bob and David, a sketch comedy series. The show's offbeat style gave Posehn a platform to showcase his comedic chops on-screen and off, and as part of Mr. Show's writing team, Posehn earned two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program in 1998 and 1999.

While Posehn embraces absurdism within his comedy, he's also carved out a niche within mainstream television. His recurring role as Kevin Liotta on Just Shoot Me! introduced him to a broader audience, as did his appearances on popular shows like Seinfeld, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Friends. Fans of The Big Bang Theory will remember his portrayal of Bert Kibbler, the socially awkward geologist whose deadpan humor often stole scenes. Posehn has made dozens of guest appearances throughout his career, like his appearance as a speeder pilot on The Mandalorian.

Posehn is also a staple within animated television; he's lent his tell-tale voice to numerous projects, including Bob's Burgers, Adventure Time, American Dad!, and Steven Universe, where his delivery adds an extra layer of hilarity to the characters. Posehn's voice acting career extends beyond television to video games, voicing characters in hits like Halo 2, Brütal Legend, and Minecraft: Story Mode.

Brian Posehn's Filmography and Other Projects

Brian Posehn visits Build to discuss his book "Forever Nerdy: Living My Dorky Dreams and Staying Metal" at Build Studio on December 19, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Posehn has appeared in various films, often bringing his comedic touch to supporting roles regardless of genre. Horror fans will remember his appearance in Rob Zombie's The Devil's Rejects. Posehn has appeared in many comedies, including 2003's Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, Sleeping Dogs Lie (2006), and 2012's The Five-Year Engagement. In the recording booth, Posehn's voice role as Glen Maverick in Surf's Up made a huge splash, and he's also had notable voice roles in films like 2010's Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo and 2017's Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

Posehn is also an avid heavy metal enthusiast, a passion he's incorporated into his comedy. Posehn's 2006 comedy album Live In: Nerd Rage is a love letter to the metal genre, and his 2020 comedy album Grandpa Metal is a musical comedy triumph featuring collaborations with renowned comedic and metal musicians like Slipknot, Dethklok, Weird Al Yankovic, Machine Head, and more. Posehn's 2018 memoir, Forever Nerdy: Living My Dorky Dreams and Staying Metal, explores his childhood and love for the metal genre.

Brian Posehn's role on Lopez vs Lopez

Nicolás (Brian Posehn) on Lopez Vs Lopez Season 3 Episode 9. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Posehn will guest star in Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3, Episode 7 ("Lopez vs. Santa"), airing Friday, December 6 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. Posehn will play a mall Santa who triggers George's longstanding tensions toward Mr. Claus — the makings of a hysterical holiday episode. Posehn joins a dynamite crew of Season 3 guest stars, including Alexandra Billings, Chris Estrada, and Terri Hoyos (via The Wrap).

With hundreds of must-watch credits to his name, you don't want to miss Posehn's guest appearance on Lopez vs. Lopez. Watch Lopez vs. Lopez on Fridays on NBC and the next day on Peacock.