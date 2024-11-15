Where You've Seen Lopez vs Lopez Guest Star Annie Gonzalez Before

George Lopez Explains (and Sings) the Benefits of Having Multiple Jobs | Lopez vs Lopez | NBC

Annie Gonzalez is breaking out all over, and coming soon to Lopez vs Lopez.

The actress recently completed her first lead role in a feature film and has many credits you're probably familiar with. Below, read more about her.

Annie Gonzalez is a Californian through and through

Annie Gonzalez attends The Hollywood Reporter and TikTok's Nominees Night presented by Heineken Silver at Ardor on March 7, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter

Gonzalez is a proud Chicana who began her career at 10 as a "JammX kid" for Warner Brothers, per Film Independent.

“I’m born and raised in SoCal, six generations. The border crossed us, we didn’t cross the border," Gonzalez said while talking about her role in Flamin' Hot. "It wasn’t hard to see myself because I saw my tias, I saw my mom, I saw my grandma. Every woman in my community who’s seen the best in their culture and wanted to bring that out of their partners."

Annie Gonzalez's previous roles

After breaking out with The JammX Kids, Gonzalez made her mainstream debut in an episode of American Horror Story, followed quickly by episodes of Legion, Shameless, Good Girls, and Vida.

Gonzalez landed a voice role in the animated movie Spies In Disguise and a recurring role on Gentefied before making her movie star debut in 2023’s Flamin’ Hot.

In 2024, she starred in the Ethan Coen film Drive-Away Dolls and appeared in an episode of Doctor Odyssey.

Gonzalez is more than an actress

She's also a singer, dancer, and outspoken about her political beliefs; she even joined Vice President Kamala Harris for an event during the 2024 campaign.

“I'm amazing regardless of my gender, regardless of my ethnicity. I am gifted, and then you add that and those are my f—-- superpowers. I have nuance and essences, that you can't get other places, because they haven't had my lived experience of living in the f—-- hood of East L.A. and bussing it all the way to West L.A. to a magnet school and being the lead on every school production," she told SheKnows.

In 2022, she adopted a puppy named Prince Sunny Theodore.

Annie Gonzalez's role on Lopez vs Lopez

Mayan Lopez as Mayan and Annie Gonzalez as Annie during Lopez Vs Lopez Season 3, Episode 8. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Gonzalez will appear on the November 15 episode, and is integral to the season-long storyline of Mayan (Mayan Lopez) and Quinten's (Matt Shively) wedding. Her character, also named Annie, is Mayan's friend from high school whom she's trying to reconnect with ahead of the wedding. Watch the episode unfold on NBC Friday night, November 15 at 8:30/7:30c and next day on Peacock.