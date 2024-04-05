Where to Watch Ethan Coen's Road Trip Comedy Drive-Away Dolls

Ethan Coen's comedy film Drive-Away Dolls is set to hit streaming on Peacock and Blu-ray this month.

Hop into the front seat and catch Ethan Coen’s solo directorial debut Drive-Away Dolls on Peacock soon. The film hit theaters back in February and is set to stream exclusively on Peacock later this month. It will also be available on digital and Blue-ray to add to your own collection with exclusive bonus features, including a sit down with the cast and filmmakers.

What is Drive-Away Dolls about?

The road trip comedy is written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke. The story follows two best friends Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her shy friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan). To shake things up, they decide to go on a road trip to Tallahassee in search of a new beginning, but as comedies have it, things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

The movie has a 63 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for the “odd-couple” chemistry between Qualley and Viswanathan, visuals, and direction. This was a passion project for Coen and Cooke that was 20 years in the making according to the press release.

Who stars in Drive Away Dolls?

Pedro Pascal stars as "The Collector" in director Ethan Coen's DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS, a Focus Features release. Photo: Wilson Webb / Working Title / Focus Features

Drive-Away Dolls features an all-star cast. The movie cast includes Qualley and Viswanathan, but also Beanie Feldstein as Sukie, Colman Domingo as the chief, Pedro Pascal as Santos, and Bill Camp as Curlie. Further rounding off the cast are Joey Slotnick as Arliss, C. J. Wilson as Flint, Annie Gonzalez as Carla, Josh Flitter, and Matt Damon as Senator Gary Channel.

Drive-Away Dolls arrives on Peacock on April 12 and digital and Blu-ray will be available on April 23.