Bobbie and the rest of the Happy's Place gang will be back with new episodes before you know it.

Here’s When Happy’s Place Returns with New Episodes in 2025

Reba McEntire’s NBC sitcom Happy’s Place has been full of laughs and heartfelt moments ever since the first episode premiered in October 2024. From the Reba universe reunions with Melissa Peterman and Steve Howey to all the hilarious one-liners, the debut season of Happy’s Place is quickly joining the ranks of our other favorite comfort shows.

How to Watch Watch Happy’s Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Voice Coach plays a woman named Bobbie who inherits her late father’s bar and isn’t entirely thrilled that her newly discovered half sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), is now her business partner. Throughout the first batch of episodes, Bobbie has been adjusting to this new dynamic while also managing her trusty staff.

Melissa Peterman as Gabby and Reba McEntire as Bobbie in Happy's Place Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Peterman plays Gabby, the tavern’s bubbly and spunky bartender and McEntire’s IRL boyfriend Rex Linn plays Emmett, the pub’s cook who likes to keep to himself but is often doling out sage advice to Bobbie. Pablo Castelblanco plays Steve, Bobbie’s accountant who’s also a bit of a germaphobe, and Tokala Black Elk plays Takoda, the bar’s friendly waiter and resident handyman.

McEntire told NPR’s All Things Considered she “wanted to work with the same people that I know and love” ever since Reba ended in 2007. The Queen of Country has added her touch all over this sitcom; she also provided her vocals and co-wrote the Happy’s Place theme song with Carole King.

By now, fans are invested in what's happening with everyone on Happy’s Place and are eager for new episodes to air after the winter hiatus. Read on for everything you need to know about when new episodes of Happy’s Place will return in 2025.

When will new episodes of Happy's Place return on NBC? Season 1 of Happy's Place returns with brand new episodes on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available the next day on Peacock. Happy's Place will air a total of 18 episodes in its first season, so there will be plenty of sitcom shenanigans and laughs to look forward to in 2025.