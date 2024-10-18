You Can Attend a Live Taping of Happy's Place — Here's How

Reba McEntire Surprises the Happy's Place Cast with the Theme Song She Wrote with Carole King | NBC

Reba McEntire's new NBC sitcom Happy's Place is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Reba McEntire is going back to her TV roots. The Voice Coach stars in NBC's new sitcom Happy’s Place, a new comedy set in Knoxville, Tennessee and filmed in front of a live audience.

In Happy’s Place, McEntire plays Bonnie, a woman who unexpectedly inherits her father’s tavern and has to take on all the responsibility that comes with owning a restaurant. Bonnie also learns that her father had another family she never knew about until now. Not only does Bonnie find out that a younger woman named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) is her half sister, she’s also her new business partner.

“I can’t believe Daddy would do anything like that,” Bonnie says in the trailer. “He always said family was the most important thing.”

“Maybe that’s why he started two of them,” quips Gabby the bartender, played by McEntire’s former Reba co-star and friend Melissa Peterman.

You can hear the audience crack up at that joke and others throughout the trailer, so where is Happy’s Place filmed? And how can you attend a taping and see the Queen of Country work her magic in front of a live studio audience? Here’s everything you need to know.

Happy’s Place is filmed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) during the Pilot Episode of Happy's Place. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Like McEntire’s popular sitcom Reba from the early 2000s, Happy’s Place is also filmed in front of a live audience.

Happy’s Place is filmed at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, California, so if you happen to be in the area you could attend a live taping of an upcoming episode.

How can you get tickets to a live taping of Happy’s Place? To request a ticket to a live taping of Happy’s Place, go to the 1iota website. Select a filming date, the number of tickets you’d like to request (the maximum is four), mention why you’d like to attend a taping, and then create an account. Anyone attending a taping must be at least 18 years old and will need to present a valid ID when you check in. Once you request a ticket, you will receive an email with further information and instructions. Keep in mind, however, that requesting a ticket does not mean you have a guaranteed seat in the audience. “Fans are processed first come, first serve until capacity is reached,” the website explains. “Tickets are issued in excess of capacity; therefore, a ticket may not guarantee admittance.”

Melissa Peterman as Gabby and Tokala Black Elk as Takoda on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

When are the live tapings of Happy’s Place in 2024? While several episodes for Happy’s Place Season 1 have already been filmed, you can still request to attend a handful of future dates: Tuesday, October 22

Thursday, October 24

Tuesday, November 5

Tuesday, November 12

Tuesday, November 19 You can also attend a live taping of other NBC sitcoms like Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court. Or, if you're in New York, you can also request tickets to be in the audience for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, or The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch the Happy’s Place premiere on Friday, October 18 at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.