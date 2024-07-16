The Happy’s Place Theme Song Will Be a Reba McEntire Original

Reba McEntire revealed some good music news Sunday (July 14) at the summer Television Critics Association press tour for NBC. The Voice Season 26 Coach and star of the upcoming NBC sitcom, Happy's Place (premiering October 18), joined her showrunner, Kevin Abbott (Reba), and co-stars Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk, to talk about their new ensemble comedy.

McEntire plays Bobbie, the long-time manager of her father's tavern, Happy's Place. In the wake of his passing, she finds out that he's left the place to Bobbie and Isabella (Escobeda), the half-sister she never knew about.

Much like Happy's Place, Reba — McEntire's 2001-2007 sitcom — was also a multi-camera, ensemble show about unconventional families. It was a six-season hit with a memorable theme song. And get this: McEntire will be singing and recording a brand new theme song for Happy's Place, too.

The Happy's Place theme song: details

Reba McEntire performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation

For the Reba sitcom, McEntire sang "I'm a Survivor" which first appeared on her 2001 album Greatest Hits Vol. 3: I'm a Survivor. For Happy's Place, the actress-singer told reporters that they're going old school with a classic main title theme for the show.

"It's written," she revealed about the original song. "And we're recording it at the end of this month. So, we'll see what you think about it. I hope you like it. You will like it."

Since it's been 23 years since Reba first debuted, McEntire was asked what's different about returning to a television format that helped launch a successful new path for her.

"What's different for me now is I'm familiar," McEntire said of her two decades of acting experience. "I’m the old show dog, and that I can help teach anybody who hasn't done a sitcom, four camera before, what's going on. The tables are turned a little bit. I'm so thrilled, grateful and thankful to get to do this."

She said the sitcom format is one that she's always loved because of the strong friendships and bonds it creates. "Teamwork, you got to have a lot of people to make the train roll," she offered. "And to do it by yourself, you couldn't. Why would you even want to? To have all these talented people around you, the good team you get to work with, be a part of, that's the best part. All the friends you get to make."

Happy's Place premieres fall 2024 on NBC and will occupy the Fridays slot at 8/7c. The exact premiere date is Friday, October 18.