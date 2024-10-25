Rex Linn Reveals the Cute PDA He Shows Reba McEntire on the Happy's Place Set

This is so adorable — even if Linn says it makes the Happy's Place crew go, "Ugh, God!"

Working with your boyfriend or girlfriend can be tricky, but it seems like Rex Linn and Reba McEntire have it pretty well figured out. On the set of their new NBC sitcom Happy's Place, Linn will sneak in the occasional PDA without compromising the professionalism of the show. Here's how.

Rex Linn's subtle gestures for Reba McEntire on the Happy's Place set

The Voice Coach and the actor have been together for four years, and they're both TV vets, so they don't go too crazy. "It’s tough because we’re working. However, periodically — I know this sounds really dorky — periodically I will go by and kiss the top of her head real quick," Linn told NBC Insider.

"Just a little peck and then [I] just run off," he said, adding, "Every once in a while we’ll see each other from afar and wave."

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend "America's Got Talent" Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Linn explained hilariously, "It makes a lot of people sick when they see me give her a little peck. They’re like, 'Ugh, God.'" Hard to imagine that's true!

What's definitely real is the love between them. "He's the first person I talk to when I get up each morning and the last person I talk to before I go to sleep each night," McEntire wrote in her 2023 book, Not That Fancy. "I'm having fun being in love again. Romantic relationships should be fun — I don't care how old you are. Love should bring you joy and make you feel good, and I'm never going to settle for anything less."

Happy's Place is Reba McEntire's return to sitcoms

"What's different for me now is I'm familiar," McEntire said at a Television Critics Association event about returning to sitcoms after Reba in the 2000s. "I’m the old show dog, and that I can help teach anybody who hasn't done a sitcom, four-camera before, what's going on. The tables are turned a little bit. I'm so thrilled, grateful and thankful to get to do this."

The star told reporters that she was eager to make another multi-cam comedy because of "teamwork."

"You got to have a lot of people to make the train roll," she said. "And to do it by yourself, you couldn't. Why would you even want to? To have all these talented people around you, the good team you get to work with, be a part of, that's the best part. All the friends you get to make." Sounds like this set will be a very...happy place!

