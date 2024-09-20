Reba McEntire Looks So Cozy Donning Matching Mugs with Boyfriend & Co-Star Rex Linn

The pair are ready for an exciting fall season with their new show, Happy's Place, just around the corner.

Sweater season is almost here, and Reba McEntire is ready for it!

In a downright cozy September 19 Instagram post, the winning Coach of Season 25 of The Voice shared a few photos of her enjoying a cup of coffee alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The couple is too cute, and it looks like they're definitely ready for fall.

"Now that summer is winding down, which fall activity are you most excited for? Fall recipes and so much more in my book #NotThatFancy!" she said.

McEntire and Linn look genuinely happy enjoying coffee in each other's company, after all, they've got a lot to look forward to. Linn is a part of the cast of Happy's Place, McEntire's new upcoming NBC comedy series.

We can't wait to see their chemistry on screen. Their love story is more like a fairytale than anything else.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

McEntire met Linn while filming a movie in 1991, but things were platonic between the pair until early 2020 when McEntire reached out to her longtime friend and asked him out to dinner.

They quickly realized they were a match made in heaven. Over the pandemic, the two were inseparable, and the COVID restrictions they faced only strengthened their bond. The pair went public with their relationship in the fall of 2020 and never looked back.

"He's the first person I talk to when I get up each morning and the last person I talk to before I go to sleep each night," McEntire wrote in her 2023 book, Not That Fancy. "I'm having fun being in love again. Romantic relationships should be fun — I don't care how old you are. Love should bring you joy and make you feel good, and I'm never going to settle for anything less."

Reba McEntire stars in two different shows this fall

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) during the Pilot Episode of Happy's Place. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Fans of the Queen of Country Music will be in heaven this fall because McEntire will be all over television. She'll pull double duty as one of the four Season 26 Coaches on The Voice and star alongside her real-life boyfriend and her real-life bestie, Melissa Peterman, in Happy's Place.

In addition, McEntire has promised the theme for Happy's Place will be a new song of hers recorded specifically for the show!

Mark your calendars: The Voice Season 26 premieres Monday, September 23, at 8/7c, while Happy's Place premieres Friday, October 18 at 8/7c — only on NBC.