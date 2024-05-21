Find Out Who Won The Voice Season 25 Here! (SPOILERS)

The U.S. Army Field Band Takes The Voice Stage | In Partnership with the U.S. Army

The winner of The Voice Season 25 will be revealed soon — on the show's May 21st episode, kicking off 9/8c on NBC. Don't miss it!

We've reached arguably the most exciting part of The Voice Season 25: finding out the winner. After kicking off in February 2024 with the Blind Auditions and progressing to the Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Shows, we've whittled down 40 Artists to just five: Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester from Team Legend, Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon from Team Reba, and Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay. Together they represent a smörgåsbord of musical stylings, from stadium rock to country to pop.

Throughout the season, each has had their standout moment — a performance that positioned them as a frontrunner in the competition. But only one can emerge as the winner. So, who will it be?

Who won The Voice Season 25? Learn the results

The Voice Season 26 premieres fall 2024 and sees Gwen Stefani returning as a Coach alongside Reba McEntire (for a third straight season!). They’ll be joined by two Coach newcomers: Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

"It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous," McEntire told Newsweek about being a Coach. "Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

She continued, "I learn from [my fellow Coaches]. Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from them how to let 'em down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever. Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."