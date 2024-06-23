What Happened to Jesse Lee Soffer's Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D.?

Why did Jay Halstead leave Chicago P.D.?

Halstead left the Intelligence Unit in Season 10, Episode 3 ("A Good Man") after an ill-fated case caused him to reassess his trajectory in the CPD.

He had been working "off the books" on a robbery case that went drastically awry when he found himself in physical altercation that ended with him repeatedly stabbing and killing one of the perps. While it was self-defense, Halstead had snapped and, while Voight and Upton concocted a cover story to avoid the consequences of their off-the-book actions, Halstead considered turning himself into Chief O'Neal (Michael Gaston).

He ultimately turned in his badge and resigned from the CPD — to the surprise of his colleagues — claiming he had grown tired of the morally ambiguous Intelligence Unit. He chose to re-enlist in the Army and informed his wife that he would be stationed in Bolivia while dismantling drug cartels.

"It's black and white, it's good and bad, it's right and wrong, and it's no more of this," Halstead told a tearful Upton. "I need that. I need that back. I fly out today. It's not forever; it's eight months, maybe a little longer. But I swear to you that we're gonna get through this because you're the love of my life, and if I'm yours, then you'll know that you have to let me go."

After his departure, Upton learned Halstead had extended his term overseas, effectively closing his chapter within the Intelligence Unit.

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told NBC Insider that Halstead's exit was a labor of love within the writer's room.

"We all really wanted to do justice for Halstead's character as best we could — to who he's been for the show — we really wanted to make that decision to leave his own decision. For it to come from him," Sigan said. "It felt important to keep him alive and keep him out in the world trying to do good. The idea of him getting back to who he was gave us that opportunity. The Army's always been integral to who he is. I think that time with the rangers shaped him, his morals, his compass, and it was fitting that he'd want to get back to that, to some sort of simplicity and an idea of 'right and wrong.'"