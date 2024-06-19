What Happened to Elias Koteas' Character Alvin Olinsky on Chicago P.D.?

What was Alvin Olinsky's relationship with Hank Voight on Chicago P.D.?

Olinsky and Voight's friendship was a beloved One Chicago relationship. The two excelled at leveling each other out: If Olinsky was seconds away from committing a felony, Voight would step in to help him settle down, and vice versa.

Conversely, Voight and Olinsky often landed on the same side of morally gray policing, like in Season 1 when Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) was critically wounded and they both wanted to kill the perp responsible. Olinky ultimately backtracked and helped Voight simmer down as well, but they got each other on a level that some other Intelligence members could never understand.

When Voight was kidnapped by two perps in Season 2, Episode 5 ("An Honest Woman," Olinsky was the one to take control of the Intelligence Unit and launch a manhunt for their sergeant, successfully getting Voight home. When Olinsky's daughter Lexi (Alina Jenine Taber) was murdered in Season 4 (more on that below), Voight was his main support as he grieved the horrific loss.

And when Voight's son was horrifically murdered by Kevin Bingham in the Season 3 finale ("Keep Digging"), Olinsky was one of the first people to help Voight track down the killer. Voight, blind with fury, ended up killing Bingham after forcing him to dig his own grave.

Olinsky knew that Internal Affairs would suspect Voight for Bingham's murder, so he helped with the cover-up job in Season 4. After Voight's car was tracked to the location of Bingham's murder, Olinsky moved the body to erase the sergeant's trail.

His efforts proved to be disastrous, however, after a strand of Olinsky's hair landed on Bingham's body during the reburial.