What's Happened to Brennan Brown's Character Dr. Sam Abrams on Chicago Med?

Who is neurosurgeon Sam Abrams' wife on Chicago Med?

Dr. Abrams's much-younger wife is Michelle Abrams (Emma Ishta), who fans and colleagues first met in Season 5, Episode 11 ("The Ground Shifts Beneath Us").

Colleagues only learned he was married because they thought Abrams had been severely burned in a plane crash while returning from a medical conference in Hawai'i, and they called his next of kin — only to be surprised at the presence of his younger, extremely attractive wife to whom he'd recently been married after a short courtship.

She insisted that life support be withdrawn before his college-age daughter, Lucy, could get there, saying that her husband would not want his daughter to see him in that state or be permanently disabled as a result of his injuries. Abrams colleagues stalled, worried she was only after his money and his life insurance. They ultimately lost that battle, and began the process to withdraw the injured man's life support

Cut to the real Dr. Abrams appearing at the entrance to the ED in a Hawaiian shirt. He explained that he'd given up his seat to another conference attendee to remain in the tropics for another few hours. (It was fortunately in time to turn life support back on for the burn patient.)

Abrams then sternly chastised his colleagues for not believing his wife — who, he said, had been correct that he would not have wanted his daughter to see him in that state or have had to live with significant disabilities.

To drive this point home, Abrams clarified that, in his relationship, he was a trophy husband: Michelle had become a millionaire through her supplement company long before she met him.