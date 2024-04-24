Jon Seda Reunited with Jason Beghe 5 Seasons After Dawson Left Chicago P.D. (PIC)

The One Chicago alum looked overjoyed to share the moment with his former co-stars.

Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson) got together with the Chicago P.D. squad!

On April 18, the former Chicago P.D. star posted an Instagram snapshot of himself reuniting with former co-stars Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres), and Jesse Lee Soffer (Jay Halstead). The picture showed the four smiling and huddling together.

"It was great to see you guys! #onechicago #chicagopd photo - @samalvelo," Seda captioned the post.

Jon Seda as Antonio Dawson on Chicago P.D.

An OG cast member as the Intelligence Unit's second-in-command, Dawson proved to be a fan favorite on the show with his defiant attitude.

However, Dawson departed the unit in Season 6 after it was revealed that the character had been struggling with substance abuse. His last episode was the Season 7 premiere, titled "Doubt." There, Voight takes Dawson to rehabilitation center as the only one aware of his circumstances.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 21; Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) on Season 5. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC; James Dimmock/NBC

Following his P.D. exit in 2019, Seda wrote a reflective farewell on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the One Chicago world. To my cast family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you Chi-Hards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll always have CHICAGO."

In a January interview with Us Weekly, Seda opened up about what his run on Chicago P.D. as Antonio Dawson meant to him.

“It’s always with me. It was a great time working on Chicago shows. It was incredible, amazing cast. That whole universe is incredible. It was so unique. But it was so unique and to be a part of it from the beginning was really something special,” he told the outlet.

Fans also may recognize Seda from another NBC show, as he played Dr. Sam Velez on the sci-fi series La Brea. In an interview with Deadline, Seda discussed how playing Dawson on Chicago P.D. helped him prepare for other roles, no matter how different they may be.

“I think the shows are so different,” he told the outlet. “Being part of something that is such an adventure, mystery, drama is exciting. I’m just glad to be a part of it. And yeah, maybe not in cop mode, but I think Dr. Sam will tend to want to help as many people as he can.”