The Surprising Way Taylor Swift Is in Michael Bublé's Daily Life: "What Happened?"

"And it's not my kids, you know what I mean?" the Season 27 Coach of The Voice teased.

As a Season 27 Coach of The Voice, Michael Bublé loves beginning each morning on a high note — with an assist from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In a 2024 interview, the multi-Grammy winner revealed that daily dance parties to Swift's music have become a beloved routine in his household. He then brings that infectious energy to the set of The Voice, where he serves as a Coach and guides Season 27 Artists on the road to success. The Canadian superstar first hopped into the red chair in Season 26, and after securing a jaw-dropping debut victory as a Coach, he's back for Season 27. Bublé's unbridled positivity might be thanks to his high-energy morning playlist, which would get every Swift fan moving and grooving.

Bublé's affinity for Swift may come as a surprise to some, but the singer is no longer shy about his love for "Taylor's Version."

Michael Bublé's kids groan at their dad's Taylor Swift dance parties

In a September 2024 interview with ET, Bublé looked back on some of his most unforgettable career highlights, eventually reaching his music video for "I'll Never Not Love You," a sequel to his 2006 video for "Haven't Met You Yet," both featuring his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

In the video, Bublé recreates a scene from Love, Actually, which reminded him of one of his favorite music videos: Taylor Swift's "You Belong with Me." Once Bublé got to talking about Swift, it was hard for him to stop. He's a certified Swiftie.

"What happened that I would go from being like this jealous dude, and people going, 'Do you like Taylor Swift?' and me going "Yeah, she's OK.' To now me having dance parties every morning," Bublé laughed. "Literally."

As for the A.M. dancing sessions, the father of four seems to be busting moves solo. "And it's not my kids, you know what I mean?" Bublé continued. "It's me going like, 'Alexa, play 'Shake it Off!' And my kids going, 'Dad!'"

Despite maintaining his No. 1 fan status within the household, Bublé was keen to reveal that his youngest, Cielo, is a big fan of his Swift playlist. At just two years old, she could not speak yet but could sing along to Swift's "You Need to Calm Down." Bublé recreated his daughter's excitement with glee, suddenly catching himself. "This just turned into a Swiftie interview," he said.

Michael Bublé created a music video sequel with "I'll Never Not Love You"

Bublé knew he created something special with his 2009 music video for "Haven't Met You Yet," which starred his future wife and set the tone for their swoon-worthy relationship. Upon releasing his 2022 song "I'll Never Not Love You," Bublé set out to create a sequel, recruiting his wife again to star alongside him.

Not only did the video feature the couple in a whirlwind montage of famed romantic films — complete with The Notebook, Titanic, and Casablanca — but it also ended with the surprise announcement that Bublé and his wife were expecting their youngest daughter. It was a fun moment for The Voice Coach to recall as he relished recreating scenes from all his "favorite movies."

"That video was my dream come true," Bublé told ET.

