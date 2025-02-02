Adam Levine and New Coach Kelsea Ballerini Are Instant BFFs | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach said they "danced ‘til 7 a.m." at one of their three weddings in 2011.

Michael Bublé's Wife Luisana Lopilato Wore a Purple Dress to One of Their Weddings

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have built a beautiful life together ever since they met in 2008. Years before they tied the knot in multiple — yes, multiple — wedding ceremonies, The Voice Coach learned to speak Spanish to better connect with the Argentine actress and even popped the question in front of her family.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

With over 10 years of marriage under their belts, Bublé and Lopilato are parents to four children. Their first child, son Noah, was born in 2013, followed by son Elias in 2016. The couple then welcomed daughters Vida in 2018 and Cielo in 2022.

RELATED: Everything to Know About The Voice Coach Michael Bublé's Wife and Four Kids

Their love story is one for the books and includes three romantic weddings. Read on to find out all the details behind their international ceremonies, what they wore, and more.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé arrive at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

When did Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato get married? After getting engaged in 2009, Bublé and Lopilato got married on March 31, 2011. On their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021, Bublé wrote in a tribute to his wife on Instagram, “You’re my way better half, my hero and the light of my life.” Bublé told Cosmopolitan in 2014 that he proposed in front of Lopilato’s entire family and he was “so nervous” to pop the question. “That was the scariest part — being in front of them and asking her father's permission beforehand,” he said.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato had three weddings

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble arrive at the Platino Awards ceremony for Ibero-American Cinema at the Xcaret hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on April 20, 2024. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

The couple first exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 31, 2011, per TODAY, where the bride, 23 at the time, wore a lilac chiffon dress and silver heels while the groom, 35, wore a grey suit. Lopilato even tossed her bouquet of purple orchids out to a crowd of fans waiting outside for them. (You can see a photo of their stunning outfits here.)

Days later on April 2, 2011, they celebrated their marriage with 300 friends and family members in an extravagant ceremony in Buenos Aires. Bublé donned a classic black tuxedo and Lopilato wore white silk wedding dress with a tiered tulle skirt. (Check out photos of their Argentinian wedding attire here.)

Six weeks later, on May 20, 2011, the couple hosted their third wedding in Bublé’s Canadian hometown at the Pan Pacific hotel in Vancouver, The Province reported. This gathering was even bigger with over 500 of their friends and family members in attendance, according to the newspaper. The lovebirds also wore different ensembles for their Canadian celebration; Lopilato stunned in a cream white wedding dress with pearls stitched on the bodice while, Bublé looked dapper in a dark suit with a thin tie. (You can see photos of their Vancouver reception and outfits here.)

RELATED: Michael Bublé Has 4 Subtle & Symbolic Tattoos About His Kids

“We’re both nervous, but we’re excited,” Bublé told Entertainment Tonight Canada ahead of their third wedding, per The Toronto Star. “It’s just another excuse to celebrate our love, have a few drinks, and to dance all night.”

Bublé told Entertainment Tonight Canada that their Buenos Aires wedding was "a beautiful night" with both of their families. "Her family is so special and my family is so special that when they came together, we danced ‘til 7 a.m.,” he told the outlet in 2011.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato’s first dance wedding song was a Frank Sinatra classic

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato attend 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come' at Radio City Music Hall on September 15, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Considering how much Bublé admires Frank Sinatra, it’s no surprise the newlyweds danced to one of his most romantic songs. In a 2021 interview with Smooth Radio, Bublé revealed their first dance wedding song was “Young at Heart,” which Sinatra first recorded in 1954.

Many artists have recorded their own versions of “Young at Heart” over the years including Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett, Bob Dylan, and Bublé himself. For Bublé and Lopilato’s first wedding dance, they went with the original. “It was Frank’s version,” he told Smooth Radio. “There’s no way I would dance to my version of anything. Oh god no. I could only be so cringey, you know what I mean? I’m cringey enough.”

RELATED: Michael Bublé & Barbra Streisand Duetting a Frank Sinatra Song Is Extraordinary

Michael Bublé wants to renew their wedding vows in front of their kids

Michael Buble and his sons Elias (L) and Noah (R) sit in the stands and watch the Vancouver Canucks NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on February 17, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

After more than a decade of marriage, Bublé said he wants to renew their wedding vows so their children can be included.

“I think we’ve always wanted to renew our vows, but never wanted to make people like pukey about it, you know what I mean?" Bublé told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “Our kids often ask us why they weren’t at our wedding. They don't quite understand why they didn't get to be there. So, it's one of those things where we thought, ‘You know what? We have a lot to celebrate in our life, why don’t we? Wouldn't it be lovely to renew the vows, let the kids be there, and all that.'"