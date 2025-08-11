Michael Bublé & Reba's Boyfriend Rex Linn Holding Hands Is Bromance Perfection

The Greatest Four-Chair Turns of Season 27 | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Season 28 Coach and Happy's Place star are literally jumping for joy.

Don't look now: There's another bromance brewing in The Voice Coach Michael Bublé's life.

In an August TikTok, Bublé shared an adorable video featuring himself and Happy's Place star Rex Linn holding hands, lip-syncing, and being the literal definition of a bromance.

With the words "He told me we were going to jump together" on screen — a nod to a current viral couple's meme — Bublé could barely hold back his smile as he and Linn shared a cute moment.

"Regardless, Rex is my 'Happy Place,'" Bublé captioned.

Linn is the real-life boyfriend of Reba McEntire, who will join Bublé in Season 28 of The Voice this fall on NBC. (McEntire also stars with Linn on Happy's Place.)

Speaking of bromances: Back in May, Bublé showed some love for actor Chase Stokes, the boyfriend of Bublé's fellow Season 27 Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini. The two shared a gigantic hug after the season wrapped as Bublé told Stokes, "I love you."

The bond that exists between Bublé and Snoop Dogg — which first blossomed in Season 26 of The Vocie — is something fans can't wait to see evolve even further when the two reunite for Season 28.

For The Voice Season 28, Bublé, McEntire, and Snoop Dogg return to their Coach chairs alongside fellow returning Coach Niall Horan. The hit singing competition series returns to NBC on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c.

Michael Bublé unleashes his Reba McEntire impression in The Voice behind-the-scenes video

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9 "The Battles Part 3". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

No Coach is more ready for The Voice Season 28's premiere than Michael Bublé.

In a July behind-the-scenes video documenting the Season 28 Coaches' return to the Voice set (watch above), fans witnessed just how laser-focused Bublé is on winning his third season.

At one point in the video, Bublé rolled up his pant leg to reveal a surprising fashion choice: custom-made socks covered with McEntire's face.

"These are the finest socks ever," he said while showing them off. "Look at how beautiful… they're smiling at you."

His socks were only part one of the "mind games" he was playing with McEntire. What came next was a pitch-perfect McEntire impression that showed fans that Bublé means business in Season 28.

"Hey Mike, I'm gonna beat you," Bublé said in his best Queen of Country-inspired accent.