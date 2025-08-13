The Voice 2025 Schedule: Here's When The Voice Is Coming Back On
The Voice is back sooner than you may think!
The Coaches are back on set, hilarious behind-the-scenes videos are being shared across social media, and fans are getting excited. Filming for Season 28 of The Voice is officially underway. One question remains, though:
When is The Voice coming back on?
Read on to find out when you can catch Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Host Carson Daly in Season 28.
When is The Voice on next?
The 28th season of the long-running singing competition show makes its debut with the first episode sooner than fans may think.
Mark your calendars: The Voice returns with a two-hour Blind Auditions episode on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.
What is The Voice Season 28 (2025) schedule?
Beginning on September 22, new episodes of The Voice Season 28 will air Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.
As usual, each two-hour episode will be packed with plenty of unforgettable singing performances, team-building drama, and of course, great banter between the four returning Coaches every step of the way.
Can you watch The Voice on Peacock?
Yes! As always, any viewer who misses an episode of The Voice can tune in the next day on Peacock to ensure they don't miss a second of the Season 28 action.
Michael Bublé hypes up Season 28 of The Voice
Nobody's more excited to return for another season of The Voice than Mr. Bublé himself. In a May 2025 interview with Extra, the Canadian singer spoke about finding a "home" in his oversized Coach chair and gave insight into his thought process every time he's on set.
"I found a little bit of a home, and I love it here, I really do," he confessed. "I like the people, I like working with the Artists, it's awesome."
RELATED: Michael Bublé Looks Like a Silver Fox with White Hair & Wrinkles on The Voice Set
Bublé then revealed his Coach style, giving fans clues as to why he's been so successful in his previous two seasons.
RELATED: Michael Bublé Belting Nat King Cole A Cappella from His Voice Chair Is Sublime
"I'm so built for this — I genuinely love working with these Artists so much," Bublé said. "I just love getting to impart my love, my passion, the knowledge I have, and honestly, to be their partner. I'm not their coach. At some point, they're teaching me as much as I'll ever teach them. It's just the joy of walking with them on this journey."