Michael Bublé's Reba McEntire Socks (& Spot-On Reba Accent) Just Won The Voice

Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

The Season 26 and 27-winning Coach came back to the Voice set prepared for Season 28!

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire are back as Coaches for Season 28 of The Voice — and Bublé's determined to make a good impression on the Queen of Country.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

In a July behind-the-scenes video of the Season 28 Coaches (Bublé, McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan) returning to the Voice set (watch above), fans got a glimpse of the shenanigans to come. During one moment, after the Coaches sat down in their respective Coach Chairs, Bublé rolled up his pant leg to reveal a surprising fashion choice.

"These are the finest socks ever," he said as he showed off his custom-made socks with McEntire's face all over them. "Look at how beautiful… they're smiling at you."

RELATED: Reba McEntire Looks Unrecognizable Performing Without Her Signature Bright Red Hair

The socks were impressive enough on their own, but then the 49-year-old father of four unveiled a pitch-perfect Reba accent to show that he really means business in Season 28.

"Hey Mike, I'm gonna beat you," Bublé said in a cheeky Southern accent.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Rocked an Overside Fedora in This Precious Baby Photo with His Dad

Will McEntire return the favor with an uncanny Bublé impression? Only time will tell, but consider battle lines drawn in the sand.

The Voice Season 28 Coaches report from the first day on set

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As a whole, this behind-the-scenes video is a super-fun look at The Voice's first day of filming. Bublé isn't the only one with eyes on the Season 28 title. Snoop Dogg is ready to capture his first season win, too.

"My ears are anxious to hear and feel what they have to bring," Snoop said backstage, referring to the first round of Artists competing in the Blind Auditions.

McEntire, on the other hand, is looking forward to ordering the boys around this season.

"I get to tell them what to do," McEntire said, gesturing to the other Coach chairs around her. "Like a big sister."

And then there was Horan. As he sat in his Coach chair, the former One Direction member couldn't help but be enthusiastic and speak from his heart: "I can't believe I get to do this again," he confessed. (Horan won The Voice twice: Season 23 with Gina Miles and again Season 24 with Huntley.)

The Voice Season 28 premieres with a two-hour Blind Auditions episode on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c, only on NBC.