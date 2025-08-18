Michael Bublé Reveals the Endearing Nickname The Voice Coaches Call Carson Daly

"We're literally family on this show," The Voice Coach and Grammy winner shared on TODAY.

Carson Daly has been with The Voice since the very beginning. While Coaches have come and gone through the years, NBC's host extraordinaire has been steering the ship for well over a decade and, according to back-to-back winning Coach Michael Bublé, Daly is basically a "dad" to those sitting in the iconic red chairs.

Michael Bublé reveals Carson Daly is an "amazing dad" to The Voice Coaches

When Bublé paid a visit to TODAY in September 2024, the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer shared that he thinks of The Voice crew as family. So much so that Daly, who's served as Host The Voice since Season 1 premiered in 2011, has earned a patriarch's title amongst the Coaches.

"We're literally family on this show, it's hilarious," Bublé told TODAY's Craig Melvin. "Carson's our dad. Carson's Dad! Carson's our amazing dad."

Indeed, Daly has an iconic history on The Voice and he loves playing the proud dad role for the Artists. "I love being, like, literally their host. Being on television is my least favorite part of it all, but kind of being the ambassador of the show to the families and making sure that they're comfortable and I think you see that during the Auditions," Daly shared with TODAY in 2021. "You know, I'm living and dying with them. I'm just jumping up and down screaming when they get a chair to turn and I'm giving hugs and handing Kleenex when they don't get on the show.”

As for The Voice Season 28 Coaches — Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan — they already have established nicknames for one another. Bublé shared on TODAY that everyone calls the country legend "Reba Magnatire, because when the chair turns around, the people just love her and that smile" and revealed that he calls the rap icon "Uncle Snoop."

The "Feeling Good" singer has also referred to Horan as "the Irish King." And Bublé? Snoop playfully calls him “Michael Bub-lie" due to his hilarious habit of fibbing on set.

Michael Bublé and Carson Daly swap "dad advice" with each other

Daly might be "Dad" to The Voice Coaches, but fatherhood has been a common thread between him and Bublé. In fact, in August 2024, Daly posted a selfie with Bublé, calling themselves "2 proud papas." Bublé has four children with his wife Luisana Lopilato, while Daly is also a dad of four kids, whom he shares with his wife Siri Daly.

"Fun fact," Daly added in the caption. "We have 8 kids between us & we exchange great dad advice a lot!"