These two Coaches are having way too much fun filming The Voice Season 28.

It's Wild How Much Niall Horan & Michael Bublé Look Like Brothers in This Video

One returning Voice Coach is having a "nerve-wracking experience" ahead of the premiere of Season 28.

In a backstage Instagram video from the Voice set shared on August 11, Coaches Niall Horan and Michael Bublé got in on the "you better be nice" trend that's been making the rounds on social media lately — and they look so much like brothers, it's almost unbelievable.

The set-up was straightforward: Bublé prefaced the video by telling fans Horan was nervous about the upcoming season — and reminded fans "to be nice to him."

"My friend Niall Horan is coming back to coach Season 28 of The Voice," he said to the camera. "He's been gone a few years. He's gonna tell you how he feels about it, because he's a little nervous — and you better be nice."

"Go ahead, Niall," Bublé told his fellow Coach as Horan sheepishly slunk toward the camera.

It was time for Horan to get something off his chest — and at that moment, he and Bublé looked nearly identical with their similar hairstyles and facial hair. They've never looked so much like siblings.

"Yeah, I'm coming back as a Coach — I took a year out, gone on tour, and I'm not sure how to feel about coming back," Horan confessed as Bublé rolled his eyes and "mocked" him behind his back.

"Nobody pick him!" Bublé mouthed to the camera in the video's funniest moment.

"It's a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I'm not sure if anybody's gonna want to be on my team," Horan confessed. "Are my pitching skills up to standard? In a way, I wish I didn't take a year out because I just would've been on a roll. It is nerve-wracking, you know? It's not easy."

Neither Horan nor Bublé has ever lost a season of The Voice they've participated in, which is about as genuinely impressive as it gets.

The funny behind-the-scenes clip was similar to the video that Reba McEntire and Rex Linn shared from the set of Happy's Place in July. Looks like Voice Coaches love joining in on viral meme trends!

Niall Horan and Michael Bublé return to The Voice this fall on NBC

Niall Horan appears on Season 24 Episode 22 of The Voice; Michael Buble poses during a photo shoot, ahead of launching a new fragrance, in Sydney, New South Wales. Photo: NBC; Getty Images

It shouldn't surprise longtime fans of The Voice that Horan and Bublé are already forming a strong friendship — after all, the same thing happened when Horan met Blake Shelton for the first time during Season 23.

"Me and the cowboy became good friends very quick," Horan revealed in a March 2023 interview with NBC Insider. "We realized we're very similar people. For the good and the bad. He's so funny — from the minute we met him."

The story of how Horan realized he and Shelton were destined to be good friends is one for the ages.

"All the Coaches kind of got together the night before the first-ever Audition," Horan recalled. "And, you know, we had some food and a couple of drinks. And that was the moment of our initiation. And just from that minute, from that first minute, I was like, 'Man, he's my guy.' We just had a laugh."

Fans can watch the budding bromance between Horan and Bublé continue to blossom when The Voice Season 28 premieres with a two-hour Blind Auditions premiere on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c — only on NBC.