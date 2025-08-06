"We didn’t realize we were running to our certain death," The Voice Coach recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

How Michael Bublé Nearly Became "Polar Bear Lunch" On a Beach: "They Will Eat You"

Here are some fun facts about Michael Bublé: The Voice Coach has a hockey rink in his basement; he married his wife, Luisana Lopilato, in three different wedding ceremonies; and he was nearly attacked by polar bears on a beach in Canada. Or as he put it, he nearly became a polar bear's "lunch."

When Bublé appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January 2024, Kelly Clarkson asked the "Spicy Margarita" singer about a "crazy story" she'd heard about him nearly running right onto a polar bear's dinner plate and Bublé dished all the details.

As he recounted on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bublé nearly ran into a pack of polar bears on a snowy beach in Manitoba, Canada after filming a movie with actor Barry Pepper. How did this almost happen? According to Bublé, it all started when the cast and crew had been "drinking at the wrap party" and they decided to sprint down the beach.

Michael Bublé shared how he almost became "a little polar bear lunch" on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Michael Bublé visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“I think, in the moment, we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach,’” Bublé recalled to Clarkson. “And so me and him and another guy came running down this beach, and a guy that lived there just started swearing. Literally swearing at us and just screaming. I mean screaming bloody murder."

"Buzzkill!" Clarkson jokingly chimed in.

"Yeah!" Bublé quipped before explaining, "We didn’t realize we were running to our certain death. Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive. But God, they’re so cuddly."

"They're beautiful!" Clarkson said. "In those Coca-Cola commercials, they're like, 'Snuggle!'"

"But they will eat you," Bublé made sure to clarify.

"So that is true," Bublé told Clarkson. “Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch.”

Back in 2003, Bublé starred as Hap in The Snow Walker, alongside Pepper, Annabella Piugattuk, James Cromwell, and Jon Gries. The survival drama was filmed in various locations in Canada, including where Bublé told Clarkson his near-fatal polar bear encounter took place in Churchill, Manitoba. And according to National Geographic, Churchill is indeed known as the "polar bear capital of the world."

Michael Bublé had another, much calmer encounter with massive animals

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

While the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer evaded getting mauled by polar bears in Manitoba, it seems that Bublé is a hit with a certain group of gorillas. In 2020, Bublé visited Werribee Open Range Zoo and sang some of his Christmas songs for resident gorillas Ganyeka, Yakini, and Motaba, who appear to be big fans of the Grammy winner's holiday music.

“When we play Michael Bublé’s CDs, the boys will instantly start pleasure grumbling, and sit nice and calm and relaxed,” Ben Gulli, a gorilla keeper at the Australian zoo, said in a video of Bublé's visit. "Our theory is it's the beautiful, low tones that he sings with kind of mimics their pleasure grumble. They've even been shown to hum little food songs when they eat, and we think he must really resonate with that sound."

"Apparently when they go to bed at night, sometimes they play them my Christmas music. And so I was singing to them and I had no idea what would happen," Bublé added in the video. "It was amazing, the reaction was amazing." Turns out, Bublé is known as the King of Christmas across species.