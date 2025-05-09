Michael Bublé Gave a Hilariously Unexpected Kids & Family Update: "Our 5th Child"

LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow Are Back to Mentor Team Bublé and Team Legend | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé is one proud dad. Not only does he have a tattoo for each of his kids on his arm, The Voice Coach often gushes about his family with his wife, Luisana Lopilato, as the greatest gift of his life.

“They’re the greatest things that ever happened to you,” Bublé said in a 2023 interview with The Project when asked about life with his four children: sons Noah and Elias, and daughters Vida and Cielo.

“They’re the best!” he added. “They’re the greatest things ever, they’re my joy. The truth is, they just let me laugh at life and laugh at myself. It really puts life in perspective.”

Michael Buble and his sons Elias (L) and Noah (R) sit in the stands and watch the Vancouver Canucks NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on February 17, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

From morning dance parties to family photo shoots, read on to look back at Bublé and Lopilato’s sweetest updates on their kids and family as of May 2025.

Michael Bublé revealed he has a “Taylor Swift dance party” every morning with his kids

Bublé is a certified Swiftie and proud “girl dad.” During the May 5 episode of The Voice Season 27, the five-time Grammy winner revealed to Mega Mentor Sheryl Crow that he dances to Taylor Swift every day with his kiddos.

“I’m such a girl dad,” he gushed. “Like every morning in my kitchen, no joke, it’s a Taylor Swift dance party, which will now be a Sheryl Crow dance party, too.”

“All I wanna do is have a little fun until I die,” Bublé told the “If It Makes You Happy” singer. “That’s all I wanna do.”

This isn’t the first time Bublé has talked about how his family loves to rock out to a Taylor Swift bop. In a September 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bublé revealed that he used to be “jealous” of the pop star but now can’t resist her music.

“I would go from being like this jealous dude, and people going, ‘Do you like Taylor Swift?’ and me going ‘Yeah, she's OK.' To now me having dance parties every morning. Literally,” Bublé laughed. "And it's not my kids, you know what I mean? It's me going like, 'Alexa, play 'Shake it Off!' And my kids going, 'Dad!'"

Michael Bublé declared his family’s dog Coco is his “5th child”

Bublé describes himself on his Instagram bio as a “devoted papi” and that extends to their family dog, Coco. In a cute TikTok posted in April 2025, Bublé jumped on the trend of asking ChatGPT to turn your pet into a human.

“Coco, our 5th child,” Bublé captioned the video, which revealed ChatGPT thinks their tiny white pooch would be a child with long blonde hair.

Coco is often featured on Bublé’s social media. In February 2025, for instance, he shared another video on TikTok of his pup, proudly declaring that “Coco is a star!”

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato had a sweet family photo shoot with their children

@lulopilato Con Mike tenemos una tradiciÃ³n: hacer una foto familiar cada aÃ±o para ver cÃ³mo crecen los chicos. Y sÃ­â¦ crecen rÃ¡pido, mÃ¡s de lo que una/o quisiera. Este aÃ±o fue divertido, pero tambiÃ©n profundamente emotivo. Doy gracias a Dios por este regalo de la vidaâ¦ y por los cerezos, que le pusieron la magia final. ð¸ Mike and I have a little tradition: we take a family photo every year to see how much the kids have grown. And yesâ¦ they grow fast. Faster than youâd like, really. This year was fun, but also deeply emotional. Grateful to God for this gift of lifeâ¦ and to the cherry blossoms, for adding that final touch of magic. ð¸ â¬ original sound - Luisana Lopilato

In a video featuring all four of their children, Lopilato revealed on TikTok that taking a family photo has become a “little tradition” they do every year to see how much they’ve grown up.

“Mike and I have a little tradition: we take a family photo every year to see how much the kids have grown. And yes… they grow fast. Faster than you’d like, really,” she captioned the April 2025 video. “This year was fun, but also deeply emotional. Grateful to God for this gift of life… and to the cherry blossoms, for adding that final touch of magic.”

And they all looked adorable. While Bublé’s daughters wore matching blue floral dresses, his sons wore matching dusty blue pants. As for the parents, they both sported khakis for the photo shoot.

Michael Bublé revealed the little moment with his kids he always wants to remember

@lulopilato Segundo video con invitados de lujo ð Uno dijo algo que me hizo explotar de amor ð¥â¨ Estas pequeÃ±as cosas te cambian la semana y te dejan recuerdos para siempre. Second video with amazing guests ð One of them said something that made my heart explode ð¥â¨These little moments can totally change your week and leave memories that stick forever. â¬ original sound - Luisana Lopilato

In a selfie style video shared on TikTok in April 2025, Lopilato asked her husband to share a memory that happened to him that day that he doesn’t want to forget — and his answer was incredibly sweet.

“OK babe, the week is ending,” she said. “I ask the people I love — friends, family, my kids, or you — what was the most amazing thing that happened to you today that you want to remember?”

“My favorite thing today was all the kids being home from school,” Bublé shared, adding that they all hung out on the couch and played a game together.

“Aww,” Lopilato responded. “That’s nice!”

Lopilato added in the caption on her TikTok that “these little moments can totally change your week and leave memories that stick forever.”

Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato showcased the easy meals she cooks for their kids

@lulopilato No sÃ© si serÃ© la mejor cocinera, ni si estos desayunos que les preparÃ© a mis hijos les inspirarÃ¡n nuevas ideasâ¦ pero al menos espero estar un poquito mÃ¡s cerca de ustedes y sacarles una sonrisa. â¨ Â¿Ya fueron a mis historias a ver quÃ© era el dibujo de mi hijo? ðð "I donât know if Iâm the best cook or if these breakfasts I made for my kids will spark any new ideas for youâ¦ but at least I hope to feel a little closer to you and make you smile. â¨ Have you checked my stories to see what my kidâs drawing was about? ðð" â¬ original sound - Luisana Lopilato

In an April 2025 TikTok, Lopilato gave the couple’s fans a look inside their kitchen and the special meals she made for their kiddos.

“Today I will show you how I make breakfast for my children. I have three orders for today,” she said in Spanish, revealing that their son Elias had requested grilled cheese and their oldest, Noah, asked for toast with burrata and simple tomato sauce while their daughter Vida had a bowl of oatmeal.

“Muy muy rico!” one of their children can be heard saying in the background.

“I won three drawings while cooking,” the proud mom added. “So I can’t ask for more.”