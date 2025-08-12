Michael Bublé Looks Like a Silver Fox with White Hair & Wrinkles on The Voice Set

"It’s incredible what the right lighting can do," The Voice Season 28 Coach joked on TikTok.

If you ask Michael Bublé, The Voice glam team can make magic happen.

The back-to-back winning Coach briefly traveled to the future, with the help of a fun social media filter, to give his fans a peek at what he'll look like as a wise older man with white hair and a face full of wrinkles. And, according to the Canadian crooner, some time with The Voice's hair and makeup department can reverse years of aging — wink-wink.

Michael Bublé revealed his "before and after" glam look behind the scenes of The Voice

In August 2025, Bublé had some fun with the "old face filter" on TikTok, revealing his future silver fox looks.

In the silly video, set to DJ Kool's "Let Me Clear My Throat," Bublé has bright white hair and wrinkles on his face as he casually sips on a beverage. And with a quick nod of the head and "the right lighting," Bublé returned to his present-day self. The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer joked that that the transformation showed "before and after I go into hair and makeup" on set of The Voice.

"It’s incredible what the right lighting can do," Bublé humorously added in the caption.

Michael Bublé is a big jokester on the The Voice set

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As they say, "If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life." And based on his regular shenanigans on The Voice, Bublé clearly loves being a Coach. In fact, he told NBC Insider in a January 2025 interview that there's "literally not one negative part" to being part of The Voice.

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," he said. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

And when he's not busy sharing his musical expertise with his team's Artists, Bublé keeps everyone laughing. Whether Bublé is rocking a giant "man bib" while he eats tortilla soap during the crew's lunch break or he's breaking his red chair button with his pure enthusiasm for the talent that takes the stage, the Grammy winner has become known as quite the jokester on The Voice.

Snoop Dogg — who's reuniting with Bublé as a Coach on The Voice Season 28 alongside Reba McEntire and Niall Horan — has even come up with some nicknames for Bublé after the two became fast friends. After declaring on The Voice Season 26 that "Bublé is a national treasure," Snoop told Kelly Clarkson that he likes to call him "Michael Bublé-Woobly."

“I swear to God, me and him, I felt like we grew up together," Snoop said during a November 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It's like we've been lost and we found each other again."