Michael Bublé Singing a Reggae Version of His Hit Song "Home" Will Make You Smile

Known for his signature big-band sound and velvety vocals, Michael Bublè surprised fans by teaming up with Sunny and the Black Pack for a laid-back, genre-bending jam session that reimagined one of his biggest hits.

Bublé's timeless ballad "Home" got an energizing, reggae-inspired twist when The Voice Coach joined the beloved cover band on a November 2024 episode of AGT Judge Howie Mandel's web series Howie Mandel Does Stuff. The moment was made all the more special thanks to its goofy spontaneity.

The Grammy-winning pop-jazz icon popped in on the jam session to surprise the group, giving the performance an added off-the-cuff excitement that had several production members pulling out their phones to capture the once-in-a-lifetime set.

Michael Bublé was blown away by this reggae version of "Home"

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The performance began with Sunny and the Black Pack setting a smooth reggae rhythm, complete with a full band of musicians ready to riff and transform Bublé's hit to a warm and breezy ballad. Known for their soulful fusion of jazz, funk, and island vibes, the group set the tone with a stripped-down groove that invited Bublé to jump in without missing a beat.

As soon as Bublé got the microphone in his hands, he effortlessly scatted along to Sunny and the Black Pack's rendition of "Home." Bublé's vocals floated effortlessly over Sunny's rich sound as he took on the harmonies, ad-libbing with ease and letting loose to party along with the group. The playful new styling gave "Home" an undeniably sunnier disposition, replacing the song's longing with a relaxing musing about missing a loved one.

As the band swayed through each verse, Bublé looked completely at "home" while smiling and soaking in the immaculate vibes. Bublé's chemistry with his fellow performers was palpable as he finished off the set in awe of their masterful reimagining.

You can watch the full performance here.

The origins of Michael Bublé's smash debut hit "Home"

Michael Bublé performs in the United Kingdom on December 8, 2003. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

"Home" was written by Bublé and co-writers Alan Chang and Amy Foster-Gillies as the lead single for his 2005 studio album, It's Time. The song, which spotlights the pain of missing a loved one while stuck on the road, is a timeless ballad that resonates with many, resulting in several notable covers over the years. From reggae-inspired covers to Blake Shelton's chart-topping country reimagining, "Home" remains one of Bublé's most enduring hits.

In a 2016 interview with The Boot, Chang and Foster-Gillies opened up about the song's genesis. "[Bublé] had the first few lines of the song written when he came to soundcheck one day," Chang said. "He was expressing the sentiment we've all felt, of wanting to be home after being gone for a long period of time."

Chang revealed that the original version, with lyrics heavily inspired by Bublé's homesickness amid his European tour, needed some minor tweaking to emphasize the lovelorn nature of the feeling rather than the whole "being stuck" in beautiful Europe. Months later, after Chang and Bublé reunited behind the scenes of the NBC series Las Vegas, they were able to collaborate on the song together more.

"There was a piano in the room where we were waiting in between takes for the show," Chang explained. "So I sat down at the piano, and we worked on it again, and my part of it came together. Then we sent it on to Amy."

Bublé and Foster-Gillies had already met through Foster's father, famous singer-songwriter David Foster, who introduced the duo before the "Home" singer was even signed to a record deal. Foster-Gillies revealed to The Boot that she and Bublé "became fast friends," later collaborating on the single.

Now, Bublé's is making his triumphant return home to the red chair in Season 28 of The Voice, premiering Monday, September 22 on NBC.