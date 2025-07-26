Snoop Dogg Has Some Hilariously Catchy Nicknames for Michael Bublé

The Best Performances from Season 27 Finalist Jadyn Cree | The Voice | NBC

The rapper's signature sense of humor was on full-display as he revealed his nickname for his red chair rival.

Snoop Dogg is celebrated for many talents — his laid-back charm, smooth flow, and his red chair savvy as a Coach of The Voice. And among his many skills, Snoop has a gift for gracing loved ones with infectious nicknames.

During his time as a Coach on Season 26 of The Voice, Michael Bublé became one of the latest recipients of Snoop's creative wordplay. The mythic rapper couldn't resist putting his own twist on Bublé's name, and host Carson Daly and their fellow Coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire were loving it. Are you truly in Snoop's inner circle if you don't score a nickname from the hip hop legend?

As a couple of unexpectedly hilarious monikers made their way into the Coach's on-air banter, there may be some updated contact names in the Season 26 group text.

Snoop Dogg shared his chucklesome nicknames for The Voice Coaches

After having a blast during the first day of Blind Auditions during the Season 26 premiere, Snoop found himself enjoying some downtime with Daly and Bublé. Privy to Snoop's affinity for concocting catchy monikers, Daly asked him if he's spun any magic.

"Snoop, you got any nicknames for people yet?” a curious Daly asked as Snoop and Bublé hung out backstage at The Voice. As a matter of fact, Snoop did have a nickname in mind, likely inspired by his red chair rivalry with Bublé.

“Michael Bub-lie," Snoop revealed, getting a big laugh from the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer.

“Oh, because you lie like a rug?” Daly teasingly asked Bublé as McEntire and Stefani joined the impromptu hang.

"What y'all doing?" Stefani asked.

"Oh, just coming up with some things, names, and some slang," Snoop riffed with panache while noodling on nicknames for his fellow red chair colleagues.

"I call you Gwen Never Ste-phony with the Artists," Snoop told Stefani with all of the vigor and seriousness of a knighting ceremony (she was touched). As for McEntire, Snoop zeroed in on the entertainment icon's infallible charm.

"Reba Magnet-ire,” Snoop called the country icon. “Magnetic, they just come to you like a magnet.”

Last but not least, Snoop went full circle back to his main man Bublé, not letting anyone forget that mischief was afoot from the soon-to-be Season 26 champion. “And you know this is Michael Bub-lie," Snoop joked.

"Bub-lie" to "Bublé-Woobly": Behind Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé's sweet bond

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

From the start of Season 26, the chemistry between the four Coaches was undeniable, but the bromance between Snoop and Bublè brought a unique dose of comedy to the red chair panel. During Snoop's November 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he was keen to chop it up with Clarkson about the joys of serving as a Coach, revealing he had yet another hilarious nickname for Bublé.

"I’m loving every second of The Voice. I love the Coaches, the Artists. I didn't know it would be that fun..." Snoop told the fellow Voice icon. "And the relationship that I forged with Reba, Gwen, and Michael Bublé-Woobly."

At the reveal of that nonsensical moniker, the audience erupted with laughter. "[Bublé] is funny!" Clarkson gushed while speaking of the silky-voiced Voice Coach. But beyond the jokes and side-splitting nicknames, Snoop means business about his newfound friendship with Bublé.

“I swear to god, me and him, I felt like we grew up together," Snoop said. "It's like we've been lost and we found each other again."

If Bublé ever wants to rebrand, Bublé-Woobly has a nice ring to it.

Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will reunite as Coaches on The Voice Season 28

Don't miss Bublé and Snoop back in the red chairs, alongside McEntire and Niall Horan, by tuning in to Season 28 of The Voice, coming fall 2025.

