Terry Fator Somehow Sang "Defying Gravity" without Opening His Mouth (VIDEO)

Look to the western sky to find the America's Got Talent winner and his puppet, Berry Fabulous.

Watch Terry Fator cast a spell with this Wicked-ly good performance of "Defying Gravity."

The America's Got Talent Season 2 winner has already enchanted audiences with his impressive covers of classic songs like "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, "Fly Me to the Moon" by Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson's "Thriller." So to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Wicked — which flew into theaters on November 22 — Fator and one one of his favorite puppets, Berry Fabulous, performed the classic song, "Defying Gravity."

In a video shared to his Instagram on November 24, Fator and Berry are onstage for Fator's Las Vegas live show where the AGT alum starts to sing "Defying Gravity" as Berry, making the already difficult number even harder as it appears he is singing it with his mouth shut.

"Defying Gravity... and expectations. 🎤✨ Watch as Berry and I take on one of the most iconic songs from Wicked, in honor of the movie premiere this weekend!" Fator captioned the clip. "Who’s ready to see if we can hit those high notes?⁠"

In the second part of his unbelievable performance, Berry releases his inner witch and takes to the song to new heights — literally — flying high into the air. Fator stays below, belting the Broadway classic from the stage, as Berry levitates in front of a screen of green clocks.

"Berry’s hitting those notes, and we’re not looking back!" Fator wrote in the caption for the second video. The AGT all-star uploaded the entire performance to his YouTube, where you can witness the duo slaying the song's emotional ending. We think Berry would make Elphaba proud.

Who sings "Defying Gravity" in the Wicked movie?

"Defying Gravity" is the emotionally soaring number that closes out Act 1 of the Wicked stage musical, and the first part of the movie adaptation. The film version of the song is performed by lead co-stars Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda).

“I was really aware of the moment of doing this iconic song that people know and love,” Erivo said in the official production notes. “I’m so grateful that I get to put my spin on it and dive into it. There’s everything I could have wished for in this particular song. There’s no ceiling — anything is possible, and nothing is impossible. It's a song that reminds us that those dreams of yours that you fear are too far could happen if you just believe in yourself.”