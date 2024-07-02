Terry Fator Singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" With His Mouth Shut Is a Herculean Feat

Terry Fator is an AGT great, and this performance proves it.

America's Got Talent Season 2 winner Terry Fator — whose impressive skills include singing, impressions, and ventriloquism — has quite the catalogue of eclectic covers.

From Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" and even "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fator's song choices will always surprise you.

He is currently headlining The Strat in Las Vegas in a new "multi-media, immersive" stage show featuring his unbelievable talent. Giving a sneak peek of what to expect at the live show, Fator recently posted a video on his Instagram. The clip features him performing "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen with a puppet of the band's iconic lead singer, Freddie Mercury, on his hand.

What's most jaw-dropping about his cover is that it looks like Fator is belting out the powerhouse rock anthem with a closed mouth. That's usually the case with ventriloquists, but doing it with the epic rock opera track takes the skill to a whole new level.

His performance will have you wondering, "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?"

About "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

"Bohemian Rhapsody" was released by the British rock band, Queen, in 1975. It was written by Queen's lead singer, Freddie Mercury. The dramatic rock opera track was a worldwide hit and ultimately became the top selling '70s single in the U.K. Billboard named it the best Queen song, and it was ranked number-17 on Rolling Stone's 2021 list of “500 Greatest Songs of All Time." "Bohemian Rhapsody" was introduced to a new generation thanks to it being featured in the 1992 comedy Wayne's World, and it was also the title of the Oscar-winning 2018 Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek.