This cover of "Fly Me to the Moon" is out of this world. Terry Fator strikes again!

Terry Fator's Closed-Mouth Frank Sinatra Cover May Be His Most Impressive Yet

World-class singing ventriloquists never cease to amaze.

Whether it's Darci Lynne dazzling at such an impossibly young age or Terry Fator giving a master class every time he performs, singing while keeping your mouth closed has to be one of the most underrated and impressive talents ever.

Speaking of Fator, he somehow just managed to raise the bar even higher. In an unbelievable Instagram video shared on August 13, the America's Got Talent Season 2 winner channeled the great Frank Sinatra with a stunning rendition of "Fly Me to the Moon" — thanks in part to a doppelgänger puppet that looks just like the legendary crooner.

"Taking you to the moon and back with Frank Sinatra!" the AGT alum captioned.

Here's what to know about "Fly Me to the Moon"

"Fly Me to the Moon," originally titled "In Other Words," was originally released in 1954 by Kaye Ballard, but the version by Sinatra that became ubiquitous with the singing legend was released in 1964.

Sinatra included "Fly Me to the Moon" in his album, It Might as Well Be Swing. The song was synonymous with NASA's Apollo space missions and was listened to by astronauts during the Apollo 10 and 11 flights.

The AGT Season 19 Live Quarterfinals are underway

Fator's first showbiz home, AGT, enters arguably its most entertaining stage of the competition for Season 19: the Live Shows! The stakes are high, and fans have a massive impact on who moves forward.

Fator himself has a few wise words for AGT Acts. In a 2019 interview with Parade, he spoke openly about what winning AGT Season 2 meant to him — and the lessons he learned throughout the process.

"Don't waste moments," Fator explained. "We can all work on our passions in our off-time. And that's what people fail to understand is whether it ever happens or not, it's going to make your life more fulfilling if you're doing something you love on the side. And then, who knows, it could turn into a real career."

