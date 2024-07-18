Be Gobsmacked as Terry Fator Sings "Hallelujah" in 5 Accents — Mouth Fully Closed

The AGT Season 2 winner and ventriloquist pulled out various impressions to pull off the impressive cover.

Ready for your mind to be blown?

Every new season of America's Got Talent is home to countless next-level Acts that never fail to make the viewers and Judges' jaws drop. However, while recent fans may associate high-end ventriloquism and singing Acts with contemporary performers like Darci Lynne, AGT Season 2 winner Terry Fator is here to remind the world that he is still a force to be reckoned with!

In January 2021, Fator uploaded a video entitled "Terry Fator & Friends Sing 'Hallelujah,'" and if there's any YouTube clip that deserves hundreds of millions of views, this is most certainly the one. With the help of a few of his puppet friends, Fator launched into an unbelievable rendition of "Hallelujah" that, quite frankly, has never been done before.

Watch talent and creativity combine into one unforgettable performance here.

The wildest part of Fator's performance? He effortlessly channeled the voices of four distinctly different legendary artists: Elvis, Willie Nelson, Sammy Davis Jr., and David Bowie — all without opening his mouth at any point in time. In all, Fator sang one of the most well-known songs in modern history using five different accents! (Feel free to pick your jaw up from the floor now.)

The result is a tour de force of ventriloquism, the type of performance that would earn Fator a Golden Buzzer if he participated in AGT in 2024.

Terry Fator performs onstage during Season 1 Episode 1 of America's Got Talent: All-Stars; Elvis Presley strums an acoustic guitar while posing for a portrait in September 1962 in Culver City, California at MGM Studios. Photo: NBC/Getty Images

As AGT fans know, there's talent — and then there's Terry Fator-level talent.

Everything to know about "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen

Everyone from Susan Boyle to Jelly Roll has taken this legendary song and given it their personal touch — and it always leads to something genuinely memorable and unique.

Originally penned for his 1984 album Various Positions, the beloved song by Leonard Cohen is frequently covered by a variety of artists, including Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, Kodi Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Pentatonix, Bob Dylan, K.D. Lang, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, Chester Bennington, and more. Wainwright's version launched the song into popularity again when it was featured on the Shrek soundtrack in 2001. After Cohen died in 2016, his version reached #59 on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100.

"Hallelujah" is as emotional and powerful as they come, and Fator's puppet-infused performance is more than enough to make his version stand the test of time.