See Stabler's Interesting Reaction to Benson Sleeping with Their Co-Worker on SVU

Many will agree that when it comes to iconic procedural partnerships, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have redefined the game.

While Benson and Stabler have a mutual respect that's forever changed the way we think of police partnerships, no one can deny Stabler likes to keep an eye on Benson. From the fear he shows when Benson is in danger to the outright aggression he exhibits anytime anyone tries to speak ill of Benson, Stabler doesn't play when it comes to his partner. It's even earned him the endearing nickname "Protelliot" among fans.

If Benson is in trouble, Stabler is there to help, even when it comes to her complicated dating life. Back when Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) was still at the helm of the SVU squad room in Season 1, Benson found herself struggling to conceal her entanglement with fellow SVU detective Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters).

With over 20 years of solved cases and magnetic chemistry, Benson and Stabler have many iconic moments, but fans could never forget this Season 1 scene that served as an early indicator of the steel-tight bond that would inspire "Bensler."

Stabler's reaction to Benson admitting she slept with Cassidy came with a promise

Benson has had few successful relationships throughout the years, but Cassidy is the first time viewers saw the SVU sweetheart explore romance instead of a crime scene. Benson's attempt to keep her relationship with Cassidy on the down low could only last so long, and it all came to a head in Season 1, Episode 10 ("Closure") after Cassidy's feelings for Benson became more evident around the precinct. Not missing a beat about his partner's personal life, Stabler took notice of the shifting dynamic among his coworkers.

After bringing in a perp, Benson attempted to make small talk with Stabler about their suspect while he waited to bring up a much more fascinating subject at the top of his mind — Benson's off-the-clock canoodling with their fellow squad member.

"How long you been sleeping with Cassidy?" Stabler asked, catching Benson so off guard she failed to provide a solid front.

"Uh, I'm not," Benson told him a beat too late, avoiding eye contact.

"Your stomach just dropped two floors, Olivia," Stabler said, clearly a professional interrogator. "The unconscious doesn't lie."

"I'm not lying," Benson volleyed unsuccessfully before buckling. "Not much... is it that obvious?"

"I'm your partner — for better or worse," Stabler told Benson lovingly. "Look, everybody knows too much about everybody else in this office anyway."

"I broke a rule, Elliot, the personal one," Benson confessed, reminding Stabler of her vow to separate her work and personal life. "And now, he wants to see me again."

"Can you blame him?" Stabler asked, earning a suppressed smile from his partner and exciting Bensler fans everywhere.

"I just, I can't do it right now," Benson admitted. "I didn't mean for this to — I mean, I guess you never do — but..."

Stabler chewed on Benson's words thoughtfully. "Sometimes you do," he told her, giving Benson a mysterious glance before dishing his best advice for his partner. "Be nice to him, maybe even over-nice. He'll be cold, but he'll get over it. It happens."

"Really?" Benson asked.

"Really," Stabler concluded before pivoting back to their case. "Cragen's waiting for us."

While Stabler was married throughout his SVU partnership with Benson, their continued romantic tension continues to be a Law & Order obsession. Many agree that this Season 1 scene and Stabler's simple yet profound declaration solidified their dynamic as more than just professional. Benson and Stabler's partnership is rooted in loyalty and mutual respect, and it's SVU gold to see the partners marinate on Benson's personal life like a crime scene.

Stabler's promise to be partners "for better or worse" hasn't changed throughout the decades as their unwavering bond continues to evolve.

