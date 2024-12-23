Snoop Dogg's Family Just Expanded in the Most Unexpected Way: "So Unplanned"

Congratulations to the Broaduses! The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg — legal name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — has just confirmed that his family is expanding, as his daughter Cori Broadus is expecting a baby with her fiancé.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

That's right: Snoop is going to be a grandfather again!

Read on to find out more about the happy news:

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, is pregnant!

Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus arrive at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

Cori Broadus, who is currently planning her wedding to fiancé Wayne Polk, confirmed the news on December 23, telling E!, "I found out October 28. This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed."

Cori is Snoop's only daughter and has been battling health issues, including lupus, for most of her life. However, at four months along in her pregnancy, she says she's doing well. "I'm high-risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby," she told the outlet, adding, "but God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine. I’m having a girl."

Cori Broadus added that her parents, Snoop and his wife Shante Broadus, are thrilled about the news. "My mom and dad were so excited, their baby girl is having a baby," she said.

On Instagram, Polk shared his excitement, posting a picture of Cori and writing, "Girl dad 💗 can’t wait to meet you baby girl 🥹." The pair have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

“[The proposal] meant a lot to me, because it was like... The fact that you still even want to be with me for the rest of your life, knowing all the things that I go through. We was getting into it really, really bad, those few days before he proposed...I was over everything. And I was taking it out on him. So, I'm like, ‘Damn. You're getting down on one knee, and I'm putting you through all of this mentally’... I have moments where I don't love myself… It means everything to me, that somebody wants to be with me forever," she told Teen Vogue.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Had Martha Stewart Rapping While Making "Green" Holiday Brownies

Snoop Dogg is so happy to see his daughter getting married

During Snoop Dogg's December 2 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show alongside his daughter, the rapper and entrepreneur opened up about watching his little girl prepare for her big day. "As a father, one thing you know is when it's your baby girl, you ain't gonna hand her off to nobody who ain't gonna handle her with care," he said, adding that he likes and supports Polk. He also revealed that he gave her a whopping $1 million for the wedding, which will be featured on the upcoming E! series Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story.

RELATED: Why Dateline's Keith Morrison Crashed The Voice Finale to Crack Snoop's High-Stakes Case

How many grandchildren does Snoop Dogg have?

Currently, six. Through his eldest son Cordé, he is the grandfather of Zion, Leo, and Elleven, and through son Cordell, Snoop has granddaughters Cordoba, Chateau, and Symphony Sol.

"My grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," Snoop told People in 2023. "My oldest grandson Zion told me he's the biggest star in the family. He took my Snoop Loopz box and put his own little cover on the front and made his own cereal."